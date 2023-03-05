‘Reba’ Star Talks Possible Reunion With Reba McEntire For the Show’s Revival

With talks about the potential revival of the hit sitcom Reba, Steve Howey talks about reuniting with his former castmate Reba McEntire.

While promoting his new series True Lies, Howey opened up to Entertainment Tonight about revisiting his goofy Reba character, Van Montgomery. “Yeah, I mean, I don’t even know,” Howey explained. “Because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s. And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything.”

Howey also said that he would do anything to reunite with Reba McEntire. “Reba says, ‘Jump,’ and I’ll say, ‘How high?’”

Howey then said that he recently spoke to Reba McEntire after planning to see her performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 1st. “I’m going,” he said about the event. “And I pitched a whole thing that she shot down. I was like, ‘Can I come out on stage and say, ‘Hey Mrs. H?’ And she was like, ‘Well, I gotta go change and then we come out and I sing Survivor,’ and that’s when she’s like, ‘We don’t have time. I don’t have time,’” Howey explained. “And I was like, ‘Alright, just kick down my dreams.’”

Reba first premiered in October 2001 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2007. According to IMDb, the show followed McEntire as a single mom of three as she navigated life in Houston. The sitcom also features Melissa Peterman, who plays the woman Reba’s ex-husband Brock Hart (played by Christopher Rich) cheated on her with. Others starring in the show were JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Mitch Holleman, and Scarlett Pomers.

Reba McEntire Recently Spoke About Reboot Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ Nearly 15 Years After the Series Finale

In early January 2023, Reba McEntire spoke to E! News about the possibility of rebooting her sitcom Reba nearly 15 years after the show came to an end.

“We talked about that a lot,” the country music hitmaker explained. “I don’t think that’s ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days.”

Also speaking about working with Peterman again, McEntire said, “She’s easy to break character and get me to laugh. She’s always trying to break me and she does it a lot.”

Along with Reba, Peterman and McEntire have also worked together on other film projects, including The Hammer. McEntire appeared on Peterman’s comedy sitcom Baby Daddy as well.

“We love to act together, we love to hang out together,” McEntire continued about working with Peterman on The Hammer. “We rented a house and all of us [were] in the house together—my bunch and Melissa—and it was just the best. I had the most wonderful experience getting to shoot this movie.”