Reese Witherspoon’s New Music Competition Series ‘My Kind of Country’ Finally Has a Premiere Date

Reese Witherspoon’s highly-anticipated music competition series, My Kind of County, which hopes to “break the next big country star,” finally has a premiere date.

The Oscar-winning actress will officially unveil her series on Apple TV+ on March 24. And it will show singers Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck as celebrity scouts and coaches who search the world for undiscovered stars. Witherspoon and her co-executive producer, Kacey Musgraves, will also make some on-screen appearances.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the series execs released a statement explaining that My Kind of County will be “a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.”

In the episodes, Allen Guyton, and Peck will choose a list of promising performers and invite them to Nashville TN. Once there, they will have to prove their skills for a panel for a chance to be the new star in Music City.

Over the course of eight episodes, the panel will weed out the contestants until one stands. And that person will win a “life-changing prize” from Apple Music that gives “unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.”

Country Songstress Mickey Guyton ‘Excited’ to Join Forces with Reese Witherspoon

Mickey Guyton jumped on Instagram following the announcement and shared her excitement over joining the star-studded cast and helping the country music industry to expand its talent.

“The beauty of Country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences,” Guyton wrote on Instagram. “I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new @AppleTVPlus series #MyKindOfCountry.”

Guyton went on to explain the series as “a new kind of music competition” and shared how “much fun” it was to work with her fellow stars.

In an Instagram story, Musgraves explained that the show was born from a conversation she and Reese Witherspoon “had years ago about wanting to search the globe to find country stars of all races, genders, sexual orientations, and points of view.”

Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter will join Witherspoon and Musgraves as executive producers. And Emmy-winner Adam Blackstone, who has worked with singers Justin Timberlake, Usher, Chris Stapleton, and Faith Hill, will serve as the music director. Also joining the crew will be Izzie Pick Ibarra (Dancing With the Stars), and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan (The Little Mermaid Live!).