Remembering the Late, Great John Prine: Just Dance Today

John Prine was a great singer/songwriter. But he may have been a better dancer. If you saw him perform live, you probably know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, stick around a minute.

John left us on April 7, 2020. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter was 73 when he died from complications of COVID-19. It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since his passing. John may be gone, but he’s certainly not forgotten—at least I haven’t forgotten. Prine gets weekly vinyl spins, especially his 1971 self-titled debut album. And his tune, “Pretty Good,” which is featured on his debut, is my camping/outdoor soundtrack (I’m not sure how that started, but it’s not ending).

John Prine gave country music (or folk, or roots, or Americana, or whatever genre you want to call it) a lot of happiness during his lifetime. And for that, I salute you Mr. Prine (oh, yeah, Prine was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a mechanic in Germany during the Vietnam War). So everyone should salute him for his service to our nation.

John Prine: The Songwriter

Known for his wry pen and gravelly voice, Prine gave us tunes that should be in everyone’s listening catalog: “Sam Stone,” “Paradise,” “Christmas in Prison,” “Mexican Home,” “Pretty Good,” “Lake Marie,” and his duet with Iris Dement, “In Spite of Ourselves,” among others. The last song John recorded shortly before he died, “I Remember Everything,” will absolutely slay anyone with a soul.

Over his 50-year career, John copped four Grammy Awards. He won two posthumously for the aforementioned “I Remember Everything” in 2021. In addition, he was recognized with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. John is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a winner of six awards from the American Music Association.

Of course, there’s also a slew of songs you may not recognize as John’s work. But check the songwriting credits on George Strait’s “I Just Want to Dance With You,” “Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery,” David Allan Coe’s “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” and Don Williams’ “Love Is On a Roll.” Yep, Prine had a hand writing each tune.

Just Dance

You could spin some vinyl today in John’s honor, or listen to our Playlist. Or, you could get out of your chair (or off the couch) and dance a jig. Prine spent years closing his shows with “Lake Marie,” a tune filled with love and lore, history and homicide. Only Prine could have penned it.

And it’s not really a dance song, so to speak. But Prine made it one, as a sort of finale on his way out of this world. As a show capper during the last few years of his life, Prine busted a move during the tune’s instrumental closing minute (or minutes, depending on how long the band jammed). It was special. It was fun. It was Prine in a nutshell. And that’s what I’ll leave you with today. Prine dancing.