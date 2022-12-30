Riley Green Absolutely Crushes Cover of Randy Houser’s ‘Like a Cowboy’

Riley Green has had a pretty big year. He started 2022 by wrapping up his We Out Here tour. That trek took him to fifteen cities with Corey Smith, Kameron Marlowe, and Mike Ryan. He also scored a chart-topper with the song “Half of Me” with Thomas Rhett. Right now, Green is gearing up to hit the road again. However, before he gets back out there, he’s spending some time relaxing.

In the last couple of months, Riley Green has shared a handful of stripped-down acoustic covers. For instance, he covered “She Used to Be Mine” by Brooks & Dunn back in October. Yesterday, Green shared a video of him performing Randy Houser’s “Like a Cowboy” on his Instagram.

It’s a great song, and Riley Green has a killer voice, but let’s not pretend he’s the star of the show here. We all know that Carl, the corgi in the background, is the real focus of this clip. Carl spends the length of the video exploring Green’s poker table and generally being a good boy. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Carl in the future.

In the caption, Riley Green wrote, “Here’s y’all a new segment I like to call “Cowboy Songs with My Cowboy Corgi Carl,” before dropping some hashtags and tagging Randy Houser.

Much like the other acoustic cover videos he posted, Riley Green looks pretty laid-back here. It’s easy to believe that this is what he does for fun. You could probably find Riley in his favorite chair holding a guitar and singing an old favorite when he isn’t touring, recording, or hunting.

Riley Green 2023 Tour

It looks like Riley Green has plenty of time to crank out some country covers with Carl the Corgi before he hits the road again. His headlining tour kicks off in February in Houston, Texas. He’ll finish the short trek in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. A few days later, he’ll be back on the road to support Luke Combs on select dates of his 2023 world tour. Check Green’s website for tickets and more information.