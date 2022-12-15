Riley Green Adds New Dates to 2023 Tour

Riley Green will be headlining 14 concert dates in the early part of 2023. The run of shows stretches from early February to the end of March in places like Texas, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. It’s no coincidence the Duckman’s touring schedule doesn’t get going until after duck hunting season wraps up in January.

I just announced a bunch more shows for 2023…let me know where I'll see y'all and make sure to grab your tickets. https://t.co/rk1c5Fd8xx pic.twitter.com/fVwFZqWkLS — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) December 15, 2022

Riley Green Will Also Be On Tour With Luke Combs In 2023

The 14 shows he’s headlining will be a good warmup as he prepares to join Luke Combs on an absolutely massive stadium tour. That tour kicks off at the end of March 2023. Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary, and Brent Cobb will also be along for the ride at various stops along the way.

There could also be new music on the way from him in 2023. Green showcased an unreleased song titled Alabama vs. Tennessee at a concert back in October. He hinted that a collaboration with John Pardi could potentially be on the way too. He also previewed another unreleased song, I Could Use A Beer Right Now earlier this year.

Riley Green Wrapping Up A Big Year

Green is set to play his final show of 2022 tomorrow night in Stuttgart Arkansas. The performance is being presented by Drake Waterfowl and Mack’s Prairie Wings, one of the biggest hunting gear companies in the country and one the most iconic retail centers in the industry. Stuttgart is also considered to be the duck-hunting capital of the world. So, it’s safe to assume the avid outdoorsman is probably sticking around out there after his show to blow on some calls and blast a shotgun toward the sky.

The duck blind can be a good place to foster musical creativity too though. The idea for his duet Half of Me with Thomas Rhett was cooked up as the two were hunting together. The song officially ascended to the #1 spot on the country music charts at the end of November.

With the year winding down, Green recently joined Jelly Roll on stage at his sold-out show in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. They performed an epic duet of Green’s iconic song I Wish Grandpas Never Died. He spent much of the year touring with Luke Bryan on the Raised Up Right and Farm tours. While on the road, the two teamed up for an absolutely awesome cover of Shenandoah’s hit song Two Dozen Roses.

Green also released quite a few new songs of his own this past year. Those tunes include Get Back Home, I Hope She’s Drinkin’ Tonight, Miles On Main, Wild Woman, and Hell Of A Way To Go. His hit song If It Wasn’t For Trucks was officially certified Gold this summer too. On top of all that, he also released his first live album, We Out Here, in 2022 as well.

Riley also had an absolutely monster fall hunting season with his bow and arrow. His long list of successful hunts includes dropping absolutely massive wall hangers in Arkansas and Kentucky. Here’s to wishing him just as much success on his waterfowl hunts this winter too.