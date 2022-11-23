Riley Green Celebrates ‘Half of Me’ With Thomas Rhett Topping the Charts

Riley Green and Thomas Rhett have something to celebrate, and it’s the fact that their newest song, “Half of Me,” has topped the country music charts. Green posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself and Thomas Rhett duck hunting together, followed by the official cover of the single. The artwork features the two of them in lawn chairs, hanging out under a tree and drinking beers.

“All good things start in a duck blind,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Thanks [Thomas Rhett], country radio and all the fans for making Half of Me my second number one song.”

“Half of Me” recently topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts, making it Riley Green’s second but Thomas Rhett’s 20th No. 1 single. His 20th in a decade, no less. This is a big moment for Rhett, and he spoke about it briefly in a statement.

“20 No. Ones in 10 years is mind-blowing,” he said. “The support since 2012 by radio, songwriters, my team and all the fans has been incredible. This is insane and I’m so grateful for this wild ride! I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.”

Rhett celebrated the milestone with a clip of all his No. 1 singles spliced together. “‘Half Of Me’ officially makes 20 number ones as an artist in 10 years. This milestone occurring on a week of gratitude couldn’t be more fitting,” he captioned the post on social media. “There’s so much to be thankful for this year. I’m just absolutely humbled and floored. And I have a feeling the next decade is going to be even better.”

Meanwhile, Riley Green is Gearing Up For a Tour Next Year

Riley Green’s popularity is soaring in the country music sphere, and he’s planning for a tour starting in Feb. 2023. Previously, he hit the road with Luke Bryan for his Raised Up Right Tour, and also made every stop on Bryan’s Farm Tour as well.

Green and Bryan look like they had a ton of fun on the road, judging by the photos and videos Green has shared on social media. For every show, Bryan also brought Green on stage to do some covers with him. At one stop, they performed Shendendoah’s “Two Dozen Roses,” while at another they covered “Where the Green Grass Grows” by Tim McGraw. In Florida, they played “Seminole Wind” by John Anderson, and Riley Green even covered some of Luke Bryan’s own songs.

Now that the Raised Up Right Tour is over, Riley Green is setting out on his own tour next year. He’ll start Feb. 10 in New Braunfels, TX, and go until Sept. 3 in Essex Junction, VT. In between there, he’s playing Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on April 28.