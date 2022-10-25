Riley Green Drops Massive Buck While Bowhunting: PHOTO

Riley Green has had a lot of success with his bow this year. He got his “biggest Kentucky deer ever” earlier this fall. He’s back at it and he grabbed another big buck. Check out the photo that he shared below.

“We out here,” Riley Green captioned the photo.

He just finished up a big weekend headlining the Auburn Rodeo in his home state of Alabama. So maybe that’s where he grabbed this buck. That show was on Saturday. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman were also on the bill.

Maybe there’s new music on the way from Riley Green. He dropped a brand new song at a recent show titled “Alabama vs. Tennessee.” The song came just ahead of the annual “Third Saturday in October” matchup, which the Vols won for the first time in more than a decade. He’s been releasing singles all year. There was “I Hope She’s Drinkin’ Tonight” and “Get Back Home.” Riley Green also released studio versions of “Miles on Main” and “Wild Woman.” Those were tracks he’d tested on the road, but hadn’t taken to the studio. He also released a studio version of “Hell of a Way to Go.” Maybe he takes this new track in for a studio version soon.

He’s also been having a lot of fun on the road with covers. He shared a video of himself backstage doing a version of “She Used to Be Mine.” On his tour with Luke Bryan, the duo regularly joined on stage to do a handful of covers. At one recent stop, they did a version of Shenandoah’s “Two Dozen Roses.”

Riley Green on the Road in 2022

Riley Green has a few more dates this year with Luke Bryan. He’ll also head out on his own for some shows along the way. Next up, the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour stops in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 27. Then, they’ll take it to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. Riley Green heads up to Rome, Ga. on October 29 for Rome River Jam.

He hooks back up with Luke Bryan for one of his makeup dates. The tour postponed three Florida dates due to Hurricane Ian. Riley Green joins him for the final one of those in Tampa on November 5.

Riley Green heads to Canada to support Luke Combs on his run through the country. And he’ll stay with Luke Combs next year when he heads to stadiums across North America. That tour kicks off on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. Check out all of Riley Green’s dates and get ticket information for each at his website.