Riley Green To Join Luke Bryan at September Farm Tour Stops

This is a big addition for country music fans. Riley Green is hitching his wagon to Luke Bryan and his Farm Tour for some September dates. So, there are going to be four dates that fans will want to keep an eye out for. Green is going to be part of the tour, sponsored by Bayer, and that just adds to what is already a solid production. It should be a big party on those September dates.

If you live near Monroeville, Indiana, Murdock, Nebraska, Fowlerville, Michigan, or Eyota, Minnesota then you are in luck! Those are the locations for the Riley Green dates with Luke Bryan on the Farm Tour.

Check out the announcement that Green made on his Twitter page.

“Really looking forward to this one,” the singer said. “I’m joining [Luke Bryan] on his legendary Farm Tour this September. Tickets go on sale to the public [Thursday], May 5 but presale tickets are available [Tuesday], May 3 at 10am. Check out my website to get the presale code & tickets.”

Highland Farms, Kubiak Family Farm, Stock Hay & Grain Farm, and Gar-Lin Dairy will be the hosts for these dates. I’m sure those are beautiful farms and the settings will awesome just like all of the other Farm Tour dates. It’s an ambitious project that Bryan puts on each year. It’s been one of the best and biggest events in country music since he started it all the way back in 2009.

Riley Green is already a part of the Raised Up Right Tour with Luke Bryan and others and now he’s a part of the Farm Tour. Is it safe to say that these two artists are developing a relationship? These two might be doing this touring thing for a while together.

Riley Green to Join Luke Bryan on the Farm Tour, Is New Music Coming?

This year could be a huge one for Riley Green and it isn’t just joining Luke Bryan on the Farm Tour, either. He has been building momentum on the road, in the studio, and just about everywhere he can. He stays true to himself, those Jacksonville, Alabama roots run deep. These tour dates are huge, but is there something else on the horizon for the singer?

You would think that a new album would be on the way soon. Green put out a live album that featured some new material that was either unreleased or hadn’t been recorded before. So, fans got a taste of some new stuff.

Still, it feels like it’s just around the corner. But, when? That’s hard to say until we hear even a hint of something coming. Until then, live shows and updates on how his turkey hunting has been going will be followed closely. You never know when that next post is a new song.