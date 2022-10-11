Riley Green Nails Acoustic Version of Brooks & Dunn’s ‘She Used to Be Mine’: VIDEO

Currently, there is a crop of young artists who are reviving the 90s country sound. However, those young guns aren’t just aping a popular style. Instead, they’re pulling influences from the country music they grew up with. Riley Green is among those artists who are bringing back what many fans think of as the golden age of country.

One of the things that draws so many people to country music is the storytelling in the lyrics. Most of the greatest country songs ever written tell stories. Riley Green is hoping to carry on that tradition in his music. “The storytelling part of it is what’s special about country music. When I sit down and write a song, I always am looking for something that’s going to tell a story and give somebody some type of emotion,” he said. It seems that when he picks a song to cover, he looks for the same criteria.

Over the last couple of years, Riley Green has paid tribute to the greats who came before him. Whether he’s in the studio covering Waylon Jennings or on stage covering Tim McGraw, Green has proved that his country roots run deep. Last night, Green did it again when he posted a killer acoustic cover of a Brooks & Dunn classic. Watch him play “She Used to Be Mine” below.

In the video, it looks like Riley Green was just relaxing and playing guitar when he decided to pull out his phone and create some content. Between his stripped-down acoustic arrangement and his spot-on vocals, Green knocked this one out of the park.

Ronnie Dunn wrote “She Used to Be Mine” and Brooks & Dunn released it in August of 1993. It was the third single and first chart-topper from their sophomore album Hard Workin’ Man.

Riley Green is Gearing Up to Hit the Road

If you’re itching to see Riley Green live, you will have plenty of chances in the coming months. Green is hitting the road with Corey Smith, Kameron Marlowe, and Mike Ryan in November for his We Out Here Tour. The 14-stop trek will see Green and his guests tearing up the Southeast. The tour kicks off in Athens, Georgia on November 3rd and wraps up on February 5th in Chattanooga. Tennessee.