Riley Green Releases 2 New Tracks, ‘Wild Woman’ and ‘Miles on Main’

Riley Green released two new tracks on Friday, “Miles on Main” and “Wild Woman.”

“Wild Woman” first showed up in live performances in 2020. Green penned the track with Brent Cobb and Erik Dylan. Cobb, whose cousin is producer Dave Cobb, earned quite a reputation of his own as a songwriter. He wrote “Tailgate Blues” for Luke Bryan, “Don’t It” for Kenny Chesney and “Old Sh*t” by Miranda Lambert among many others.

Check out “Wild Woman” below.

“Miles on Main” and the Golden Saw Music Hall

Green debuted “Miles on Main” in 2021 during his Golden Saw Music Hall Series. The web shows began in quarantine and saw Green performing songs from the Golden Saw Music Hall in his hometown of Jacksonville, Ala. The music hall was originally his great-grandparents’ home that his family later converted into a music venue. Green also collaborated with Dylan to write the track. Check out the track below.

Last month, Green released “Hell of a Way to Go.” So this is the third recent track without a home.

Green released the Behind the Bar EP in 2021, but the Alabama native hasn’t released a full-length since 2019. (A live performance from Huntsville, Ala., We Out Here: Live, was released earlier this year.) While he hasn’t announced a new album, perhaps this is the beginning of a long-awaited sophomore studio effort.

Riley Green at CMA Fest

Earlier this week, Green participated in the Rock ‘N Jock celebrity softball game at Nashville’s First Horizon Park which is home to the Nashville Sounds. Proceeds from the star-studded annual event benefit the Tennessee chapter of Folds of Honor. Jimmie Allen, Tyler Braden and Michael Ray were among Riley Green’s teammates on Team US Ventures. They faced off against Team Budweiser, which was led by HARDY, Ernest, Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Lane.

Green has a couple of upcoming CMA Fest performances. He’ll be part of Busch Country at Ascend Park on Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. Later that day, he’ll head over to the Spotify House at Ole Red. Visit the CMA Fest site to see the weekend’s entire schedule and to purchase tickets. For all of the latest coverage from CMA Fest, follow Outsider on Twitter. We’ll be out in the Music City all weekend.

Green’s tour continues across North America when the festival concludes. He’ll perform at a couple of festivals along the way, including at his first stop, Tailgate ‘N Tallboys in Bloomington, Ill. He’ll also join a stellar lineup at Country Jam 2022 in Grand Junction, Colo. on June 24. He headlines Ascend Amphitheater as part of Nashville’s Independence Day weekend celebration on July 3. Check out the entire schedule at his site.