Riley Green Reveals He’d Love to Collaborate With Jon Pardi

Riley Green is moving up the country music ladder with a successful album, a new collaboration with Thomas Rhett, and a tour on the way. But, Green is already looking to the future. He recently shared who he wants to collaborate with next.

“If I could pick anyone to do a collaboration with,” he said through his label, Big Machine, “I’d say right now, it’d probably be Jon Pardi. I did a tour with him, and I’ve just been a big fan of his music for a long time.”

As far as collaborations go, Riley Green is looking pretty good with a Thomas Rhett duet under his belt. Their newest single, “Half of Me,” recently topped the country charts, and Green took to social media to celebrate.

“All good things start in a duck blind,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Thanks [Thomas Rhett], country radio and all the fans for making Half of Me my second number one song.” He shared a series of photos of himself and Thomas Rhett decked out in duck-hunting gear. Included was the official cover for the single. The artwork features Green and Rhett sitting in lawn chairs drinking beers, with a full cooler and a guitar nearby.

“Half of Me” is Riley Green’s second No. 1 single, but it’s Thomas Rhett’s 20th in a decade. Big things to celebrate all around for both artists. The song topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts, and sets that impressive milestone for Rhett.

“20 No. Ones in 10 years is mind-blowing,” Rhett said in a statement. “The support since 2012 by radio, songwriters, my team and all the fans has been incredible. This is insane and I’m so grateful for this wild ride! I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.”

While Thomas Rhett Hits Milestones, Riley Green Prepares for His Own Tour Next Year

Riley Green fans, get pumped, because the country music star is heading out on the road next year. Starting on Feb. 10 in New Braunfels, TX, the tour will run all the way through spring and summer, ending on Sept. 3 in Essex Junction, VT. In between shows, he’ll take time to play Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on April 28, which is shaping up to be a magnificent festival.

Recently, Green joined Luke Bryan on his Raised Up Right Tour. Bryan made sure to bring Green out on stage for a few covers at every stop. Green also hit every show on Bryan’s Farm Tour detour in September. Green shared glimpses of the tour on social media, but I don’t think we can expect Luke Bryan on Riley Green’s tour. He has enough going on with returning to “American Idol” and balancing his home and work life.