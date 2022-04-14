Riley Green Shares Snippet of Unreleased Song ‘I Could Use a Beer Right Now’

Riley Green recently shared a preview of an unreleased song that, according to Green, is “an old one.” He posted a video of himself playing guitar on Instagram, captioning the post, “Pickin an old one today. ‘I could use a beer about now’.”

“Bet she thinks I’m gonna chase her down / Before she even makes it outta town,” sings Green, then launches into the chorus; “I could use a beer right now / Straight from the bottle / Cold one comin’ my way.” The unreleased song seems to be about losing a girl and longing for a beer in the aftermath.

Green’s voice is heavy with Alabama twang, and it rings clear in the video, even though he’s just sitting in a room with a guitar and a phone. “I know she ain’t comin’ back / So I’ll sit here with this six-pack / Watching the sun go down,” he sings. The song is melancholy, made more so by the acoustic styling. It would sound great just like that, honestly, with a studio cut of just Riley Green playing guitar and singing. It’s raw and vulnerable, unpacking a lot of emotions about, supposedly, ending a relationship.

After playing in Mississippi on April 9, and Nashville on April 11, Alabama native Riley Green is going to have a great homecoming; he’s planning to headline Talladega’s Saturday Night Concert on April 23, during GEICO 500 weekend. Green has played the Saturday Night Concert before, in 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Alabama, so to play at Talladega twice must be the chance of a lifetime for the country music star.

“Playing at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 was a dream come true for me,” Green has said. “Ever since I was a kid, we would drive down to the racetrack on Saturday for the concert that night and stay for the Sunday race. Some of my favorite memories as a kid were watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. with my granddaddy on Sunday afternoons. I am really looking forward to getting the opportunity to come back again and play at that iconic place.”

Riley Green’s most recent album is “Behind the Bar” from July 2021. Hopefully, he’ll play “If It Wasn’t For Trucks,” a rollicking good time of a song dedicated to country boys and their trucks. Additionally, Green performed recently at the CMT Music Awards, taking the stage with Thomas Rhett to perform Rhett’s song “Half of Me.” That’s a great song, too, about being split between wanting to finish work, and wanting a cold beer. Well, it’s technically not much of a contest; the beer wins out, as you can imagine.

Riley Green is also kicking off a tour in May, going all through the summer and ending in November. Be sure to keep an eye on his tour dates to see if he’s coming to your city.