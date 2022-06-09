Riley Green Thanks Fans for Helping ‘Support Our Military’ Families in Folds of Honor Game

CMA Fest officially kicks off today. However, country artists and athletes in Nashville got things started right on Monday with the second annual Rock ‘N Jock celebrity softball game. The exhibition game teamed country music stars as well as other celebs with pro athletes for a day of fun in the sun for a good cause. The game benefitted the Tennessee chapter of Folds of Honor. Recently, Riley Green looked back on the game and thanked those who showed up.

In an Instagram post, Riley Green shared a photo of him swinging for the fences. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Had a great time playing softball with [Folds of Honor Tennessee] for a great cause.” Then the rising country star thanked everyone who came out to the game or donated to Folds of Honor for supporting military families.

Riley Green, HARDY, and More Took the Field for a Good Cause

The Rock ‘N Jock softball game took place on Monday, June 6th at Nashville’s First Horizon Park. The lineup of the two teams – Team Budweiser and Team US Ventures – read like a who’s who of young Nashville talent and pro athletes, according to Country Now.

Riley Green, Shawn Booth, Jimmie Allen, Chuck Wicks, Jessie James Decker, Morgan Huelsman, Jelly Roll, Shawn Johnson, Tyler Braden, and Michael Ray made up the celebrity section of Team US Ventures. NFL linebacker Will Compton, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, Olympic Gold Medal-winning swimmer Missy Franklin, and former NFL long snapper Andrew East made up the athlete portion of the team.

Team Budweiser had HARDY, ERNEST, Kane Brown, Raymundo, Mitchell Tenpenny, John Crist, Chris Lane, Julia Cole, Jason Crabb, Hannah Cook, Chip Esten, Alexandra Kay, and Melanie Collins on the celebrity roster. Former NFL cornerback Cortland Finnegan was their sole pro athlete.

Despite having a host of pro athletes on the roster, Riley Green’s Team US Ventures took a loss on Monday. The final score was 24-18. However, the game was never about who put more players across home plate. Instead, it was all about raising money for Folds of Honor. After the star-studded softball exhibition, Rock ‘N Jock presented a $65,000 check to Folds of Honor Tennessee.

Families of Fallen and Disabled Veterans Were the Real Winners

Folds of Honor is a veteran-run nonprofit organization that supports the families of fallen and disabled veterans. Through their scholarship program, they help families of America’s heroes live the kind of lives their family members fought for. They have a higher education fund to help relatives of fallen or disabled vets afford college. Additionally, they have a children’s scholarship that helps younger children of American heroes attend tutoring services or private schools. You can learn more about Folds of Honor or make a donation on their website.