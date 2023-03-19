Rising Country Star Bailey Zimmerman Announces Major Label Debut Full-Length ‘Religiously the Album’

It would be easy to believe that most of Bailey Zimmerman’s prayers have been answered over the last couple of years. In 2022, he released his debut EP Leave the Light On which went on to become the most-streamed debut in country music history. Then, he broke a long-standing record when his debut single “Fall in Love” went to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He capped off the year with two Platinum certifications. Additionally, Zimmerman is up for his first CMT Music Awards this year.

Now, Zimmerman is taking things a step further with the release of his major label debut record. Religiously. The Album. will hit shelves and streaming services on May 12th. On Friday, Bailey shared the lead single and title track from the release. Check out “Religiously” below.

Bailey Zimmerman Discusses His Debut Album

“The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first-ever album is so surreal,” Bailey Zimmerman said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y’all for the love and support. This album is for you.”

Currently, the full tracklist for Religiously isn’t available. However, we do know that Bailey Zimmerman co-penned 11 of the album’s 16 tracks. Additionally, it is safe to assume that several of the songs from his debut EP will appear on the full-length offering.

Zimmerman Is on the Road

Currently, Bailey Zimmerman is in Australia with Morgan Wallen on the “Sand in My Boots” singer’s world tour. Zimmerman will be stateside with Wallen when Religiously drops in May. Check out the full list of dates featuring Bailey below. Head to his website for tickets and more information.