Robert Earl Keen Announces New Album ‘Western Chill’ After Retiring from the Road

In January of 2022, Robert Earl Keen announced that he was retiring from touring after more than four decades on the road. However, he was sure to let everyone know that he wasn’t ready to step away from country music. “Quitting the road doesn’t mean I’m dead, and it doesn’t mean I’m going to quit producing stuff,” he said at the time. Yesterday, he showed just how much he meant that when he announced his next album, Western Chill. Check out the title track from the record below.

It goes without saying that this is big news for Keen’s fans. It solidifies the fact that the legendary songwriter is sticking around. Additionally, it is also his first new album since 2016’s Live Dinner Reunion. Additionally, it is REK’s first studio album since 2015’s Happy Prisoner. It’s bigger than that, though.

Western Chill isn’t just a new album from Robert Earl Keen and his band. Instead, it’s a multi-format treasure trove for fans. According to Music Row, the Western Chill box set will include a gatefold vinyl copy of the album, a DVD featuring Keen and the band performing the entire tracklist, and a full-color graphic novel. Additionally, the package contains a detailed songbook. So, some fans will be able to pick and sing along with their favorite songs from the collection. That package is available for pre-order until the album drops on April 14th from REK’s label Scriptorium Rex.

“It should also be clearly noted that the record is a collector’s edition available in physical form,” the press release for the album stated. It’s unclear if that means that the album won’t go to streaming services or if Keen’s team wanted to highlight the value of the package.

Robert Earl Keen Has Been Planning This Project for Years

Back in the summer of 2021, Robert Earl Keen spoke to Outsider about touring after the pandemic. During that chat, he talked a little about Western Chill.

“From the beginning, I decided to keep everyone on the payroll, and, consequently, we spent much of the downtime rehearsing, making videos, and restructuring the sound of the band,” Keen said of how he and the band managed COVID shutdowns. “We built a video studio, Snake Barn Movie Ranch Studios, where we made a full-length, all-new content project, Western Chill. Later this year, we’ll re-release the video, release Western Chill as an audio project along with a graphic novel outlining the trials and tribulations of a central character and his dog, Mac,” REK added.

It looks like plans changed over the course of the year. However, good things come to those who wait and a new Robert Earl Keen project is pretty much the definition of “good things.”