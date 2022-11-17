Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to Return to CMT Crossroads

Later this month, CMT will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CMT Crossroads with Alison Krauss and Robert Plant. The 90-minute episode will air exclusively on CMT on November 29th at 8 PM Central Time. Encore performances will air later that night and on Sunday, December 4th at 11 AM Central Time.

“Since its debut in 2002, CMT Crossroads has been instrumental in breaking down perceived barriers between genres and carving out a place in television history,” said Margaret Comeaux, senior vice president of production, music & events for CMT. Comeaux went on to say that bringing Alison Krauss and Robert Plant back to the Crossroads stage was the best way to celebrate the milestone.

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant Return to CMT Crossroads

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant released their first collaborative album Raising Sand in 2007. The album exhibited talent from completely different worlds colliding to create something wholly new and fresh. The release netted them six Grammy Awards. Last year, the duo released their second collaborative effort Raise the Roof. The album brought them three Grammy nominations. Raise the Roof is up for Best Americana Album, “High and Lonesome” is up for Best American Roots Song, and “Going Where the Lonely Go” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

CMT reports that Krauss and Plant will perform the Grammy-nominated song “High and Lonesome” as well as “Can’t Let Go” and “Gone Gone Gone.” Additionally, the duo will perform “Rock and Roll” and “When the Levee Breaks” from Led Zeppelin’s legendary discography.

The duo first appeared on CMT Crossroads after releasing their first record. Now, months after releasing Raise the Roof and completing a world tour, Krauss and Plant are returning to the show.

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant on Working Together

Both Krauss and Plant spend years building their own iconic careers. Today, fans around the world know both performers as powerhouse vocalists and legends in their respective genres. Long before the duo came together to create music, Krauss fronted Union Station and Plant fronted Led Zeppelin.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss opened up about working together. They recorded Raising Sand before spending more than a decade apart. About this break, Plant said that he missed it. He felt that he and Krauss were in a “real vivid partnership, vocally.”

Plant added, “I missed the challenge of the whole deal of singing alongside somebody.”

Alison Krauss said, “The whole thing was such a surprise. We went in with such an attitude of like ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We really had a great time and it sounded beautiful. When we went back in the studio [for Raise the Roof], it was so nice. It didn’t feel different at all.”