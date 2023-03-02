Rodney Crowell Releases First Single from Upcoming Jeff Tweedy-Produced Album ‘The Chicago Sessions’

Legendary country singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell announced today that his next album The Chicago Sessions will drop later this year. Produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, the album sees Crowell going back to his roots with 10 new tracks. The first single from the project, “Everything at Once” dropped today. Check it out below.

Crowell wrote and recorded “Everything at Once” with Jeff Tweedy. Lyrically, the song deals with the idea of overstimulation in a seemingly overpopulated world. It floats back and forth between hope and despair. At the same time, the track strikes a balance between a classic Crowell tune and a timely commentary.

In a press release, Rodney Crowell opened up about writing and recording the track with Jeff Tweedy. “It occurred to me that Jeff and I are both songwriters, and we ought to write something together for the album. We could have harmonized on it and gone down an Everly Brothers route, but ultimately we decided to just sing in unison and throw it out there like an all-skate. I love that we didn’t get too precious about it.”

In the same release, Jeff Tweedy shared what it was like to work with Rodney Crowell on this project. “The way Rodney writes is deeply connected to a classic era of country songwriters that I’ve always loved,” Tweedy said. “In my estimation, it’s as close as I can get to working with Townes Van Zandt or Felice and Boudleaux Bryant – people who crafted songs with a very specific sensibility. And I like being near that.”

More About Rodney Crowell’s Upcoming Album

“In a lot of ways, this album feels like that very first record to me,” Crowell said. “There’s something very simple, very innocent about it. It’s just me and the band in a room together, loose and live and having fun,” he added.

Make no mistake though, this isn’t Crowell trying to take listeners on a nostalgia trip. These songs are timely and discuss everything from love and loss to race and religion.

Rodney Crowell recorded his new album at Jeff Tweedy’s The Loft studio in Chicago. He brought Jedd Hughes (guitar), Catherine Marx (piano), and Zachariah Hickman (bass) with him. Then, he rounded out the album’s sound with Chicago natives John Perrine and Spencer Tweedy sharing drumming duties.

Most of these songs are newly written. However, Crowell dusted off two vintage tunes and added them to the mix. Crowell wrote “You’re Supposed to Be Feeling Good” in the 70s. Emmylou Harris included it in her 1977 album Luxury Liner. Rodney had been meaning to record it for decades and was finally able to do so.

Additionally, the album contains a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s track “No Place to Fall,” which holds a special place in Rodney Crowell’s heart. “The first time I heard that song, Townes was sitting across the table from me at Guy and Susanna Clark’s house,” Crowell recalled. “…it’s been imprinted on my psyche ever since.”

Tracklist and Pre-Order Info

The Chicago Sessions hits shelves and streaming services on May 5th via New West Records. It will be available everywhere you buy music on CD and standard black vinyl. Additionally, Chicago record stores will carry a limited run of 100 copies pressed on Royal Blue vinyl. 1,000 Denim Blue vinyls will be available at independent record stores. New West Records will sell a run of 300 Green vinyl pressings signed by Rodney Crowell. Pre-order your copy now.

Tracklist