Rosanne Cash Posts Rare Photo of Dad Johnny Cash With King Charles III

Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier this month, many people have been talking about the British Royal Family. It seems that everyone is either talking about the newly-crowned king or the deeds of the late monarch. Additionally, people are sharing photos of celebs alongside royals. Yesterday, Roseanne Cash took to Twitter to share a photo of her father, Johnny Cash, standing beside a young King Charles III.

Roseanne Cash didn’t give any context behind the photo. She told her followers, “I’ve been debating all day whether or not to share post this photo, but it’s just too good to keep under wraps,” she said of the picture of Johnny Cash and the future king. “I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven’t thought of already. But go right ahead.”

As you’d expect, Cash’s replies are full of captions calling Johnny royalty. “American royalty vs. British royalty,” one Twitter user said. Another chimed in with “Back when King Charles met royalty.”

There’s no denying that Johnny Cash is country music royalty. However, there’s an argument to be made that Johnny is the American equivalent of royalty. During cash’s decades-long career he released several iconic songs that made him a household name. He used that platform to shine a light on the plight of the less fortunate. Whether Johnny was playing in some of the roughest prisons in the country or singing about the downtrodden in songs like “Man in Black,” Cash was a man of the people.

Johnny Cash’s Royal Connections

This photo also shows up in a now-archived Reddit thread. The thread’s title states that the photo shows Johnny Cash and the future king backstage in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada in 1976. Cash and the king-to-be seem to be in the conversation. So, there’s a good chance that King Charles was there to see Cash perform and got a royal meet-and-greet after the show. However, that’s just speculation.

This photo isn’t the only connection to the Royal Family that Johnny Cash has. Express reported that Cash was distantly related to the late queen. However, the more relevant connection comes from a dream he had.

In a 2002 interview with Larry King, Johnny Cash revealed that a dream about Queen Elizabeth II inspired the title track from the album The Man Comes Around.

“’The Man Comes Around’ is my song of the apocalypse,” Cash explained. “I got the idea from a dream I had. I had a dream that I saw Queen Elizabeth, I dreamed that I went into Buckingham Palace and there she sat on the floor. She looked up at me and said, ‘Johnny Cash, you’re like a thorn tree in a whirlwind.’ And, I woke up and wondered what in the world a dream like that could mean.”

The dream, Cash said, haunted him for years. Then, he found a reference to thorn trees and whirlwinds in the Bible. From there, he started working on writing a song that ended up being “The Man Comes Around.”