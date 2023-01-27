Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall Relieved To Be Home After Two-Week Long Hospitalization

Runaway June member and host of the Grand Ole Opry and Southern Weekend on Circle All Access kicked off the year with a major health scare that resulted in a long hospital stay. Now, she’s home and recovering after what she called “Quite a ride.”

Earlier this week, Stovall took to Instagram to share a photo from her hospital bed alongside an important health update. “Leaving the hospital after 15 days and I am so thankful, relieved, and have never felt more loved,” she wrote in the post. That explains the bright smile she’s wearing in the picture.

“I will explain when I have more energy,” Natalie Stovall promised. “But for now, I am happy. Thank you for all of the prayer warriors. My angels have been working overtime.”

Yesterday, Stovall made good on that promise and shared her story with her followers.

Why Was Natalie Stovall Hospitalized?

“It’s been quite the ride,” Stovall wrote in the post. She went on to explain that she went in for a myomectomy on January 9th. Surgeons planned to remove three grapefruit-sized fibroids from her uterus and any others that were easy to reach. “Once they got in there, they took out 20 fibroids total,” she revealed. The surgeon elected to leave a few behind to minimize the number of incisions.

Still, Natalie Stovall said she lost a lot of blood during the surgery. “Even though I’m young and healthy, my body just wouldn’t bounce back. I ended up getting a blood transfusion but by that time I already had a bowel obstruction that was wreaking havoc on my insides,” she revealed. Days later, she had to get an NG tube which stayed in for 4-5 days. “I went 13 days without eating. And a total of 15 in the hospital at Vanderbilt,” Stovall said.

“It was so scary and painful but, at the same time, I just think about how fortunate I am that it wasn’t something more long-term or serious,” Natalie Stovall wrote, looking back on the experience.

As for how she’s feeling now, Stovall said, “I’ve never been this weak before – I get out of breath just talking. And eating Ensure and eggs is so painful. But, each time it gets better.”

Stovall Shows Gratitude After Hospitalization

In the update, Natalie Stovall took time to show her appreciation for the medical staff as well as her family, friends, and supporters. “I can’t even begin to brag on my caretakers enough,” she said of the Vanderbilt staff. “And my family. Oh, my family and friends. There were all rock-solid and got me through. I feel so incredibly thankful to be at home and starting to heal.”

“Thank you all for your prayers. I am going to be focused on recovery so I can get back to all the things and people I love.”

We’re all wishing Natalie Stovall a speedy recovery.