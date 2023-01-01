Russell Dickerson & His Wife Reveal They Lost a Baby in Emotional Post

Hours before ringing in the new year, country music star Russell Dickerson’s wife Kailey took to Instagram to share the ups and downs of 2022. This included the loss of a baby.

In the social media post, Russell Dickerson’s wife shared an image of him and their son Remington at the beach looking at the ocean. “2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching,” Kailey wrote. “We saw some of the most beautiful places in the world, some of my favorite places.. some big dream-come-true moments… And had wound only a handful of people saw and tended to.”

Russell Dickerson’s wife then shared that in the middle of 2022, the Dickerson family went through some hardships. “We lost a baby in September at 8 weeks,” Kailey revealed. “It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards the sun to find the surface. I didn’t know if I’d ever share this, but something about going into the new year, I needed to leave this news in 2022.”

Although she is ready to start 2023 with a clean slate, Russell Dickerson’s wife said that the loss is something that will always be written into their family’s story. “ I know I’ll share more about it when I’m ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I’m holding these two extra close…”

Kailey then reflected on reading other people’s recap of the year. “Not one has been perfect,” she wrote. “It all came with both beauty and ashes. It gives me hope knowing we are more connected than we think. And it gives me solace knowing something and no one’s life is perfect or without pain. May we all give each other some more grace this next year.”

Russell Dickerson’s wife went on to add, more kindness and love are needed in the new year. “And may Jesus be near to the broken-hearted. He sure has been for us.”

Russell Dickerson Recently Spoke About Bringing HIs Son Remington on Tour

While speaking with Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards, Russell Dickerson spoke about how he always brings his son Remington on tour. This included bringing the 2-year-old overseas on a 16-person bus tour in Europe.

“That was not the right called,” Russell Dickerson admitted. “We made a mistake, straight up. We did. I will admit it. But you know, we got through it, and here we are.”

Russell Dickerson said that while the touring situation was stressful, he said time with Remington is always a bright part of his day. “It’s the best thing in the world,” he explained. “We’re best friends and I love every second I get to kiss his face and wrestle him. I mean, it’s hard. He’s two! But I don’t know. It’s absolutely the best thing in the world.”