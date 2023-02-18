Ryan Bingham’s Highlight Video From San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Is a Must-Watch for ‘Yellowstone’ Fans

On February 9th, country music artist and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham closed out the 74th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The crooner recently took to Instagram to share footage from the event. Set to a boot-stomping live version of “Southside of Heaven”, we see highlights from the rodeo and Bingham’s set.

Intercut between black and white footage of roping and riding is Bingham jamming with his band the Texas Gentlemen. One candid moment shows the chemistry between Ryan and legendary fiddle player Richard Bowden.

“San Antone, y’all were amazing,” Bingham captioned the footage. Of course, fans ate the epic video up. “So were you! Thanks for remembering the Alamo and SA rodeo,” one fan wrote. “My favorite SA rodeo performance to date!” another fan gushed. Finally, one comment poked fun at Bingham’s tendency to stick to the Lone Star state. “You know you’re allowed to leave Texas and play shows in other states too,” they quipped.

Ryan Bingham’s rodeo skills give his character on ‘Yellowstone’ an air of authenticity

Yellowstone fans will know why the footage makes Bingham the perfect choice to play ranch hand Walker on the hit show. From his Grammy Award-winning country music to his impeccable ranching and riding skills, Bingham has provided a level of authenticity to Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western since Season 1 that is utterly unmatched. His wardrobe too perfectly mirrors his character with its simple yet rustic charm; what you see on screen is truly what you get.

A few days after the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Wingham celebrated Super Bowl Sunday with some monster-sized steaks. The Grammy Award-winning country artist took to Instagram to share his ample plate of meat. “Beef;) it’s what’s for dinner,” he captioned a snapshot of himself holding up a dish stacked with thick prime cuts.

Bingham seems to grimace in the image, as though the massive amount of meat on his plate is hard to carry. He posted the picture not long before Sunday’s Super Bowl was underway. Fans flooded the comments, licking their lips in anticipation. “That’s an awful lot of meat…yall should share,” one fan joked. “I’ll take mine rare, please.” another fan requested. Who knows, maybe Bingham picked up the cuts at the rodeo…

While the tone of Yellowstone is often serious, Bingham insists that the behind-the-scenes shenanigans are pure fun. “We’re always joking backstage and things like that,” Bingham told the Los Angeles Times last year. “It’s interesting how light and fun it is when we’re on set and we’re playing around. People are chasing around horses and things like that. But then when you see the show, it can be pretty dark.”