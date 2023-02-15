Ryan Griffin: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Ryan Griffin initially made a name for himself as a co-writer on Kelsea Ballerini’s 2015 chart-topping hit, “Dibs.” Now, the Florida native is the flagship artist of Red Street Country (Jay DeMarcus’ label). In addition, Ryan recently signed a deal with Red Street Publishing after his 2022 single, “Salt, Lime & Tequila,” went viral (13 million streams on Spotify/7.1 million views on TikTok).

Ahead of releasing new music this spring, Ryan Griffin sat down with Outsider to talk about the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘When I Call Your Name’ – Vince Gill (written by Vince Gill, Tim DuBois)

Ryan Griffin: So much of the music I was exposed to early on was sitting in the back of my mom’s station wagon listening to her favorite songs. There were a few she turned up every time they came on. And Vince Gill was at the top of that list. I remember sitting there thinking, “There’s something different about this guy.” Later on, I realized it’s the vulnerability in his lyrics and the emotion in his voice that pulled me in all those years ago. As a songwriter, Vince taught me that vulnerability can be a strength, a way to help others put words to the feelings they couldn’t describe.

2. ‘Amarillo By Morning’ – George Strait (written by Paul Fraser, Terry Stafford)

Ryan Griffin: King George! The ultimate storyteller. It was hard for me to pick just one of his songs. “Amarillo By Morning,” “I Can Still Make Cheyenne,” “Carrying Your Love With Me,” “Check Yes or No” . . . the list goes on and on. He’s got a way of making you feel like you’re watching a movie when you listen to his music. For three minutes, I’m a cowboy struggling to make it to the next rodeo or back in school wondering if my third-grade crush likes me back. Country music is storytelling. And I’m just trying to tell my story like George!

3. ‘Anytime’ – Brian McKnight (written by McKnight, Brandon Barnes)

Ryan Griffin: Around middle school, I discover R&B. I would always beg my two older brothers to take me to Peaches, the local record shop in my hometown. One day, I ran across Brian McKnight’s [music]. He changed the way I thought about singing. That dude was doing things with his voice I’d never heard before. I would sit there for hours and mimic his runs and obsess over the melodies. Around that time, I also discovered the pain of my first heartbreak and how a song could help put the pieces back together.

4. ‘You’ll Think of Me’ – Keith Urban (written by Darrell Brown, Dennis Matkosky, Ty Lacy)

Ryan Griffin: This one changed everything! I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard this song. I was driving down my driveway (we lived on a farm at the time) on my way to high school. “You’ll Think of Me” came on the radio and I put my car in park, closed my eyes, and soaked in every word. The lyrics were real life. It wasn’t wrapped up in metaphors—it just said it! Simple as that! Later that day, I came home from school and told my parents I was moving to Nashville. It represented everything I loved about music: a country lyric with an R&B melody. My two worlds collided and I was never the same.

5. ‘I Told You So’ – Randy Travis

Ryan Griffin: When I think about the perfect song, hands down it’s “I Told You So.” There’s something special that happens when a lyric and a melody fit perfectly together. This one’s got that magic that’s hard to recreate. It connects in a way that you can’t predict while your writing it. To me, it’s the pinnacle of songwriting.