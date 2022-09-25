Ryan Hurd Reveals Why He Doesn’t Sing His Songs to His 2-Year-Old Son

Ryan Hurd performed at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas this weekend with his wife, Maren Morris. In a chat with People, he talked about why he won’t sing his own songs to their two-year-old son.

“I try not to sing my own songs to him,” he said. “He likes music though. We just try to make it as normal as possible.”

Hurd had a day set, while Morris performed at night. He joined her during her set for their duet, “Chasing After You.” He talked about how difficult it is for them to be away from Hayes.

“It’s just so hard to leave him,” he said. “But [being a father] has been great. It’s like the thing that you are always thinking about. And it’s so much more fun than I thought it would be. Maren’s a great mom and really easy to do this with.”

Maren Morris has been in the news a lot lately, as she has had a public debate with Brittany Aldean. It was sparked when the wife of Jason Aldean made comments on Instagram about gender identity. Cassadee Pope was first to bring the comments over to Twitter, and Maren replied. It escalated to Brittany Aldean appearing on FOX News and both women creating merchandise to benefit charities. While Brittany Aldean noted that “a portion” of hers would benefit charity, Maren Morris noted that “all proceeds” would benefit charity. She raised more than $100,000 in 24 hours.

Ryan Hurd stood beside his wife during the situation.

“I am always proud of Maren,” he told People at the time. “I have her back. You always have to.”

Ryan Hurd on the Road in 2022

Ryan Hurd has spent some time out on the road this year, but his dates are coming to a close after the iHeart Radio Music Festival. He’ll get to head back to Nashville to spend some more time with Hayes while Maren wraps her own tour. Next up is a stop at The Bullpen in Washington, D.C. on September 29. He has a date at Rose Music Center at the Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio on October 1. And he’ll wrap up his 2022 with a date at Golf & Guitars in Sacramento, Calif. on October 18. Get ticket information for each of his remaining dates at his website.

Meanwhile, Maren’s “Humble Quest” tour continues through October. Her next stop is at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, N.C. on September 30. She has a big one at Red Rocks on October 19. She takes November off and she has a big homecoming celebration at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on December 2. In January, she’s off to the Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival with Brandi Carlile. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.