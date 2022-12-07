Ryan Reynolds Reacts After Shania Twain Name-Drops Him During ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs

Ryan Reynolds had the best kind of reaction when he was playfully insulted by fellow Canadian Shania Twain.

Icon to icon, he loved it, as the country music superstar tweaked the words of a legendary song during her performance at the People’s Choice Awards.

In a quote-tweet, Ryan Reynolds wrote: “I can’t think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much. Thank you for an amazing night, Shania Twain.”

Take a look at the clip and read on for the back story.

I can’t think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much. Thank you for an amazing night, @ShaniaTwain ❤️ https://t.co/od2KsUoo2s — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2022

Let’s toss it back to December 1998, when Shania Twain released “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and Ryan Reynolds was just beginning a TV career.

The song was a single from her album, “Come on Over.” And that collection of songs became the top-selling album from any female artist, no matter the genre. The song was playfully ironic, as Twain continued with her string of female empowerment songs. She was beautiful, smart, talented and well-dressed. Why would any man impress her? It should be the other way around.

She sang: “I never knew a guy who carried a mirror in his pocket, and a comb up his sleeve – just in case. And all that extra hold gel in your hair oughtta lock it, cause heaven forbid it should fall out of place. Oh-oo-oh, you think you’re special; oh-oo-oh, you think you’re something else.

“Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt.” (This time 24 years ago, Pitt was the hottest actor around. You can make the case that he still is.).

But when Twain performed the song Tuesday night at the People’s Choice Awards, she tweaked part of the lyrics to reflect the pop culture times we live in and who else was in the audience. The PCA honored both Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds with an Icon award. Twain received the Music Icon while Reynolds was honored as the People’s Icon.

The actor made the transition from small to big screen years ago. He’s now one of the biggest box-offices draws in the world, a co-owner of a soccer team and the married father of three daughters with another baby on the way. And yes, he loved the Shania diss.

For her performance on stage, Twain sang three songs. Two were from early in her career — “Any Man of Mine” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Plus, she also performed her newest single, “Waking Up Dreaming” from her album “Queen of Me.” She’ll start a world tour next spring.

Twain set a spectacular tone on the red carpet when she showed off her stunning faux leopard and black velvet gown. It definitely was a nod to her 1990s style. In her music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” Twain dressed in all faux leopard print. On Tuesday night, Twain wore a leopard hood and long scarf. Her banded top also was faux leopard, with Twain discreetly showing off her abs through sheer black netting.

Yes, Shania Twain impressed very much and Ryan Reynolds appreciated it.