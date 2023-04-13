Ryman Auditorium Adds Charley Pride Statue to ‘Icon Walk’

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium unveiled a bronze statue of country music legend Charley Pride on April 12. Charley’s bronze likeness joins statues of Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, and Little Jimmy Dickens as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk.

Charley’s beloved wife of more than 60 years, Rozene Pride, and Charley’s son, Dion Pride, were in attendance for the unveiling.

“He has often been called the ‘Jackie Robinson of Country Music,’” said Rozene, addressing the crowd of fans and industry professionals. “The only difference was Jackie Robinson was picked for the role. Pride picked country music because he loved it and that was his life.”

“He loved his fans—in fact, his fans drove him,” added Dion Pride. “All of you drove him. You are the reason why he was the success he was. Everything he did was for you.”

The statues of Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens were added in 2017 as part of the Ryman’s 125th anniversary. The Ryman added Loretta’s statue in 2020. Artist Ben Watts sculpted each statue, which take about a year to create. Any time you’re in Nashville, take a lap around the historic Ryman to view the statues—for free. Visitors can find Pride standing at the northwest corner of the building near the venue’s driveway on Fifth Avenue next to the likeness of Loretta Lynn and Bill Monroe. Little Jimmy Dickens stands atop the Ryman’s main steps facing Fourth Avenue.

Charley Pride: Country Music Icon

Of course, Charley Pride was country music’s first African-American superstar. He routinely topped the country charts during an impressive run in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. He signed to RCA Victor in 1967 and earned a string of No. 1 hits, including “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me),” “(I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again,” “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’,” “Amazing Love” and many more.

On December 12, 2020, Charley Pride died at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19.

The Country Music Association named Charley the Entertainer of the Year in 1971, as well as Top Male Vocalist in 1971 and 1972. The Mississippi native became the Grand Ole Opry’s first African-American member in 1993. The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Charley in 2000. He received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 for outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.