Ryman Auditorium to Unveil Bronze Statue of Charley Pride on April 12

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium will unveil a bronze statue of country music legend Charley Pride on April 12. Charley’s statue will join the bronze likenesses of Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, and Little Jimmy Dickens as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk.

The statues of Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens were added in 2017 as part of the Ryman’s 125th anniversary. The Ryman added Loretta’s statue in 2020. The statues, which are sculpted by artist Ben Watts, take one year to create. Any time you’re in Nashville, take a lap around the historic “Mother Church of Country Music” to view the statues—for free.

Charley’s new statue was originally slated to be unveiled on March 29, but the event was postponed. The statue unveiling on April 12 is open to the public. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. Charley’s beloved wife of more than 60 years, Rozene Pride, and Charley’s son, Dion Pride, will be in attendance, along with Ryman Hospitality Properties CEO Colin V. Reed.

Charley Pride: Trailblazer

Charley Pride was country music’s first African-American superstar. He routinely topped the country charts during an impressive run in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. He signed to RCA Victor in 1967 and earned a string of No. 1 hits, including “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me),” “(I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again,” “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’,” “Amazing Love” and many more.

The Country Music Association named Charley the Entertainer of the Year in 1971, as well as Top Male Vocalist in 1971 and 1972. The Mississippi native became the Grand Ole Opry’s first African-American member in 1993. The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Charley in 2000. He received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 for outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

On December 12, 2020, Charley Pride died at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19.