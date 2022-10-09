Sam Hunt Performs New Single ‘Water Under the Bridge’ on the ‘Tonight Show’: VIDEO

Sam Hunt dropped “Water Under the Bridge” earlier this summer, along with a summery music video. On October 3, Hunt went on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show to perform the song live for the audience.

The song has a great, carefree vibe to it. With Hunt singing the chorus:

“That muddy river, it was rollin’

We didn’t care where it was goin’, We had it made, we didn’t know it

We were young, dumb, and so full of it

Broken bottles and graffiti

Beer and girls and poppin’ wheelies

Love was fun and life was easy

Now it’s just water under the bridge”

He gave a great performance on the show, check it out below:

Hunt spoke about the track and music video earlier this summer.

“[The song & video is] really about that little place that most small towns have. In my case, it was a little hangout spot down by the river up under an old backroad, and we used to gather up there – folks have been gathering up there long before we came along and I’m sure still gathering up there now – but on Friday and Saturday night go out there to have a good time, let our hair down a little bit, get into a little bit of trouble. We made a lot of memories out there,” he said.

Sam Hunt Talks About Album, Shares Photos of Baby

Hunt spoke about his upcoming album.

“This next record, thematically, sort of took on a life of its own about three or four songs in, and I finished the record based on that theme,” he said. “It was a song about coming full-circle, leaving your small town, following a sense of adventure, seeing the world, and…coming back home. The first single off the record is ’23,’ and this next song is about being back home and going to visit some of the places that you made a lot of memories growing up.”

Along with an album, Hunt has also welcomed a new baby into his life. The singer/songwriter isn’t a huge social media user, but he took to his Instagram to share a clip of his kids, including his and his wife’s brand new baby girl, named Lucy.

He captioned the post: “Wake me up early, be good to my dogs and teach my children to pray.”

Fans took to the comments to share their love for the clip.

“Congratulations on your new baby girl, Lucy Lu. Loved your home video. It was very cool. Looks like you have a wonderful family. God bless you, Hannah Lee and Baby Lucy. I conrinue to pray for you and your beautiful family. God bless,” one fan wrote.