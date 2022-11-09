Sam Hunt Speaks Out About Fatherhood, Says His Daughter Is ‘Growing Like a Weed’

Less than six months after the birth of his daughter, Lucy Lu, country music hitmaker Sam Hunt opens up about life as a new father.

“Being away once you have a child in the world – and I’m a traveler, and I like to move,” Sam Hunt explained to CMT. He also noted that he likes being on the move as well. “Now that I have a child and she’s at home growing like a weed, I want to be there. I don’t want to miss anything. So when your work requires you to be out on the road, that is quite the challenge when you know you’ve got a little girl … at the house.”

Although he has to be away due to his music career, Sam Hunt said that his daughter gives him something to look forward to before coming home. “The rewarding part is coming home to that little smile and being able to spend your days,” Hunt shared. “Fortunately, I don’t have a 9 to 5 that I have to get up for on Monday morning, so I get to just sit there and hang out with little girl and mama all day long ‘til I gotta get back on the bus.”

In regards to whether he is developing a “dad bod,” Sam Hunt declared, “Most likely. Most likely. I think nature takes care of that for most dads eventually, so we’ll see.”

Sam Hunt went on to share exactly what kind of vehicle his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, wants. “Hannah said she wanted a station wagon the other day,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll be driving it at some point, too.”

Sam Hunt’s Wife Filed For Divorce months Before the Birth Of Their Daughter

Prior to the birth of their daughter, Sam Hunt and his wife experienced a hiccup in their relationship. The country music star’s wife filed for divorced in February stating that he was guilty of “inappropriate material conduct” as well as adultery. She eventually withdrew her initial filing.

A source close to Sam Hunt and his wife spoke to PEOPLE about how the couple handled the situation. “They are doing their best everyday,” the insider shared. “Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He’s just thinking about his family and what’s to come.”

Sam Hunt spoke to a crowd at the Ryman Auditorium about the birth of his daughter and the impact the baby had on him. “I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years.”