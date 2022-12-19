Sam Hunt Takes Fly Fishing Trip With His Dad for Redfish

Ahead of the holidays, country music star, Sam Hunt, took some time to hit the lake with his father for some good ol’ fly fishing. Footage from the father-son fishing trip proves their outing was successful, with the video below showing the “Body Like a Back Road” singer holding up a large redfish.

Sam Hunt sweetly and simply captioned the video, “Dads!” The trip together, as well as the singer’s caption, is prominent as the 39-year-old country music artist recently welcomed his first daughter, Lucy Lu, over the summer.

While we hope the father-son duo enjoyed their time on the water and are happy they shared a sun-filled day for fly-fishing, Outsiders up north, where temperatures have dropped well into the ‘teens and 20s recently, are cringing at the thought of being out on the lake.

Viewers commended Sam Hunt’s haul, while others shared their well-wishes for a happy holiday season.

“That’s a big ass fish,” one fan responded to Sam Hunt’s post. Another said, “Dude this is sick. [H]ave a[n] amazing week.”

Sam Hunt Reflects on Fatherhood as Daughter Grows ‘Like a Weed’

Aside from late nights and two-year-old temper tantrums, one of the hardest parts of being a parent is watching just how quickly your kids grow in a seemingly short amount of time. Back in June, Sam Hunt welcomed his first child, a daughter, with Hannah Lee Fowler. Now, as his daughter Lucy continues to grow, the first-time dad is reflecting on fatherhood and just how quickly his little girl is growing.

“Being away once you have a child in the world [is hard],” Sam Hunt recently shared with CMT. “And I’m a traveler, and I like to move.”

However, given that the infant phase only lasts so long, the singer is doing everything he can to be home as often as possible in order to watch his daughter grow.

“Now that I have a child and she’s at home growing like a weed,” Hunt continued, “I want to be there. I don’t want to miss anything. So when your work requires you to be out on the road, that is quite the challenge when you know you’ve got a little girl…at the house.”

Still, while Sam Hunt spends a lot of time away from his daughter and out on the road, he also cherishes his job for allowing him to spend full days with her. He compared his work as a renowned country star to jobs that require you to work typical day-shift hours.

He explained, “The rewarding part is coming home to that little smile and being able to spend your days [with her]. Fortunately, I don’t have a 9 to 5 that I have to get up for on Monday morning, so I just get to sit there and hang out with little girl and mama all day long ’til I gotta get back on the bus.”