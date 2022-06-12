Sammy Hagar Wishes ‘Big Buddy’ Toby Keith a Speedy Recovery Following Stomach Cancer Announcement

Toby Keith revealed that is he battling stomach cancer on Sunday. The country music legend has been receiving treatment for the disease since 2021. Fans across the country are taking to social media to wish a speedy recovery to Keith, including former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar.

wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world @tobykeith #SeeYouInCabo pic.twitter.com/RlDuCYKTTo — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 12, 2022

“wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lot of love from most redheads around the world” Hagar posted on Twitter, along with the hashtag “#SeeYouInCabo.”

Toby Keith received the diagnosis last fall. He’s since undergone chemo, radiation and surgery over the last six months to fight the disease.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” hitmaker added that he is looking forward to spending some time with his family, but assures that he’ll be back out soon.

Mac McAnally and Ronnie Dunn inducted Keith into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October. The class also included Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon and John Scott Sherrill. Dunn, of Brooks & Dunn, performed “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” at the ceremony.

“Last night, Toby was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. He was inducted and honored by Hall of Fame members Mac McAnally and Ronnie Dunn. Ronnie performed Toby’s first #1 hit – which became the most-played country song of the 1990s – “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Keith’s team posted to his Insagram account at the time.

What’s Next for Toby Keith

Toby Keith is slated to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa in August. He shares the stage with Kid Rock. Other notable acts performing include Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce. The event takes place August 2 through 7. As of now, there is no announcement regarding future appearances.

Additionally, all current dates are still on Keith’s website, including an appearance at Ribfest in Wheaton, Ill. on June 17. It’s followed the next day at the 29th Annual B-83 Birthday Bash in Grand Rapids, Mich. After that, he’s off until July.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with my family,” Keith says in his recent post. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

It’s difficult to speculate on what that means, but perhaps he’ll take the rest of June off and get back to the road in July. Those dates include the Ohio State Fair, the York State Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair. His current dates end in November at Coachella Crossroads in California on November 11 and the Laughlin Event Center in Nevada on November 12. Check out the entire list of dates at his site.

We’ll know more soon. Meanwhile, Outsider sends best wishes to Toby Keith on a speedy recovery.