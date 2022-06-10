Sara Evans’ Husband Sentenced After Trying To Hit Her With His Car

Country music star Sara Evans’ ongoing legal battle with her estranged husband seems to have reached a conclusion. In January, Jay Barker, a former quarterback at the University of Alabama, was arrested for alleged domestic violence after intentionally slamming the car he was driving into a car that Evans was a passenger in. He was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He spent 12-hours in the Davidson County Jail and was released on $10k bail.

The Nashville District Attorney’s office tells TMZ that Barker agreed to a “best interest plea” in which he pled down from felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He will not serve any time, but will serve a year of supervised probation. Barker must forfeit all weapons and complete a 26-week batterers intervention program.

Barker was facing an aggravated assault charge in this case, accused of trying to hit Evans with his car pic.twitter.com/h4542RmPQh — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) June 9, 2022

How it Started

At the time of the incident, Evans reported that she was leaving a party and got in the passenger seat of a friend’s car. As they backed out of the driveway, she said that Barker gunned his car in reverse trying to hit them. His car missed.

For now, Sara Evans remains married to Barker, but the two seperated more than a year ago.

Jay Barker was a national championship winner at the University of Alabama in 1992. He was later drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1995. He also spent some time with the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, but he never played.

Evans has a big week at CMA Fest. Earlier this week, she joined the unofficial kickoff party with Darius Rucker. “Darius & Friends” raised more than $500,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On Saturday, she’ll take part in Opry Country Classics at The Ryman and on Sunday, she hits the big stage at Nissan Stadium.

She’ll make several festival stops throughout the year, and she has a performance at The World Games 2022 on July 7 in Birmingham, Ala., where she and Barker lived for much of their relationship. Her tour schedule winds through October 1 when she wraps in Niagara Falls. Check out the full schedule for Sara Evans’ tour at her site.

Sara Evans at Country Classics

Saturday’s set at The Ryman for Country Classics is sure to be memorable. Hosted by Larry Gatlin, the show will feature performances from Evans, John Berry, Mark Wills and the Gatlin Brothers. More artists will join. The show starts at 3 p.m., and it’ll surely be a better chance to see Evans up close than at 70,000 seat Nissan Stadium. Grab tickets here.

