Scotty McCreery: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Scotty McCreery is currently riding a hot streak. The 29-year-old North Carolina native has scored five consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Four of those singles—”Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” “In Between,” and “You Time”—Scotty had a hand writing.

Scotty’s current single, “It Matters to Her,” another tune he co-penned, is Top 15 on the chart. As Scotty hits the studio this week to begin recording tracks for his upcoming album, Outsider caught up to him to find out the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘Long Black Train’ – Josh Turner

Scotty McCreery: “Long Black Train” is one of the very first songs that I sat down and started learning on guitar. And I grew up singing in church, and I would sing this song for our youth group. And I’d sing it for our church service. I used to watch the music video on CMT every morning. It’s so good, man. And for it to be one of Josh’s first songs, it took him to the stratosphere of country stardom. It’s a song of faith, but also just a straight ahead country song. To me, I fell in love with it right away.

2. ‘The Dance’ – Garth Brooks (written by Tony Arata)

Scotty McCreery: This song can make you feel some of the hard things that we go through. Life isn’t always easy. And sometimes, it can be heartbreaking. And sometimes, things just aren’t going your way. But that’s the beauty of life. It’s all inter-tangled together. That makes it all worthwhile. “The Dance” takes those ideas, and puts it into three minutes. It can make you smile. It can make you cry. And it can make you do all those things in just a three-minute country song. That’s country music.

3. ‘In Color’ – Jamey Johnson (written by Jamey Johnson, Lee Thomas Miller, James Otto)

Scotty McCreery: If I were to pick my favorite country album of all time, it’s That Lonesome Song by Jamey Johnson. “In Color” was another song that I started learning as soon as I heard it. I still sing this song all the time. The songwriting here is amazing—how it’s a conversation between the grandpa and the grandson. And how the grandpa’s taking him through the story of his life. To me, a song that can be a conversation will also teach you something and show you something. I love that. I try to take that, and put it into my songwriting, for sure.

4. ‘In the Ghetto’ – Elvis Presley (written by Mac Davis)

Scotty McCreery: This song can make you feel and understand something, even if you haven’t lived or gone through it in your own life. For someone like myself that’s born and raised in the country—and I haven’t experienced anything like what’s going on in the song—I can hear this song and relate. Empathy, I think, is a huge part of life. This song helps with that. It helps you understand why things happen, and why people go down the road they do. Mac Davis wrote a gem here, for sure.

5. ‘The Chair’ – George Strait (written by Hank Cochran, Dean Dillon)

Scotty McCreery: This is probably my favorite George Strait song. The word play from Dean Dillon and Hank Cochran here is outstanding. I feel like every guy or gal, whoever is asking somebody out on a date, they all get the nerves. And just how this song is written, you can feel those nerves. My favorite line, every time I hear it, it makes me smile. “Well, thank you. Could I drink you a buy?” It makes me smile. Of course, he’s jumbling his words because he’s so nervous. But who thinks to write that? That’s so out of left field, but it’s so perfect. That’s what I love about songwriting, there are no rules.

This song has no chorus. Sometimes, you can get so locked into, “Okay, here’s the format. We’ve got to make this under three minute, so people will play it.” It’s like, “No! Just write what you’re feeling, and write it from the heart.” And maybe, something like “The Chair” will pop out. That’s the dream.