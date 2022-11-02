Scotty McCreery’s Baby Avery Celebrates First Halloween: PHOTOS

Country Music star Scotty McCreery’s newborn baby Avery may only be a week old, but he’s not too young to celebrate his first Halloween! McCreery and his wife Gabi shared a photo of their Halloween on Instagram that involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. “One week with our little pumpkin,” Gabi captioned the photo.

Scotty and Gabi McCreery both sported T-shirts with pumpkins and matching grins. Meanwhile, Avery was asleep in his mother’s arms at the time. The little tyke wore an orange onesie sporting a pumpkin and white stripes. Another family member doesn’t seem so thrilled in the spooky picture. The family dog, Moose, seems to be cowering a bit. “Moose is still a little spooked by the newest family addition,” Gabi added.

Some of Avery’s first experiences have been pretty big milestones– like his very first NFL game. On Sunday, October 30th, McCreery, who is a huge New England Patriots fan, took some pictures of himself and Avery all decked out in Pats gear. “Avery’s first NFL Sunday!” he captioned the image. “Go Pats, buddy!”

Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed little Avery a bit early

Maybe little Avery couldn’t wait for all the exciting upcoming festivites. The bouncing baby boy joined his parents 11 days before his projected due date. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 4:34 a.m. on October 24th, weighing 7lbs 13oz. Avery was named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III. He will go by Avery though he shares the family name.

“Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life!” the couple wrote on social media alongside pictures of the newborn in the hospital. “Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.”

Scotty and Gabi were together for six years before they got married in 2018. In June, they announced that they were expecting a baby. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” Scotty explained to People. “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

But that doesn’t mean their days on the road are over. In fact, they already have plans for Avery to join them. “I think we’ll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him,” Scotty McCreery explained. “It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me.”