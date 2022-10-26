Scotty McCreery’s Baby’s Name Revealed

Country music star Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed Merrick Avery McCreery on Monday (Oct. 24). And Scotty later explained that the name is a nod to both his and Gabi’s families.

The last name, of course, is the singer’s sir name. We only point that out because, until yesterday, Scotty was the last male of his bloodline to carry it.

“I’m no longer the last male McCreery,” he said in a statement.

The newborn shares his first name his Gabi’s father. But unless he changes his mind when he’s older, he will not go by Merrick, Instead, his parents will call him Avery.

Little Avery was born yesterday morning, 11 days early, at 7 lbs., 13 oz. And he measured 21 in. long. Gabi and Scotty McCreery announced the birth in a joint message on Instagram this afternoon.

“Never known a love like this,” they wrote alongside several pictures of the baby and his doting parents.

“Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God,” they added.

Scotty McCreery is Looking Forward to Seeing ‘Gabi be a Mom’

Avery is the first child for the high school sweethearts, who married in 2018. And the couple was excitedly awaiting a November birth. But in late July, Gabi’s doctor said that the baby would likely come sooner than expected because he was growing ahead of schedule. And the due date was moved to Halloween.

Earlier this month, Scotty McCreery wrapped up his final show for a few months so he could be home to help his wife through the exciting and exhausting first few months. As waited out the final weeks of pregnancy, he met with Country Now and shared what he’s looking forward to as a parent.

“I’m so excited to be a dad, but probably more so excited to see Gabi be a mom because she is going to absolutely crush it,” he gushed. “Just how caring and thoughtful she is — she puts everybody’s needs in front of her own.”

Scotty is also envisioning father-son bonding in the future. And he’s already preparing to show Avery how to be a country star.

“I can’t wait to teach this kid things. Get him on the ball field, play him some music, teach him guitar,” he said. “We’ve already got a little music stand for him to play with. So yeah, we’re pumped.”