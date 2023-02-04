Scotty McCreery Brings His Adorable 3-Month-Old Son on Stage During Knoxville Show

Last fall, American Idol alum Scotty McCreery became a dad for the very first time to an adorable baby boy. Three months later, the brand new dad is proudly showing off his little bundle of joy, bringing his three-month-old son Avery on stage during his recent Knoxville show.

Taste of Country reports McCreery had been in the middle of performing Montgomery Gentry’s 1994 classic, “Be My Baby Tonight,” when he stepped off stage during a musical break to grab his son from backstage. Photos show the sweet little boy dressed in blue footed pajamas and a small set of noise-canceling protective earware. Sticking out of his tiny mouth is a matching blue binky.

Closing out the Montgomery Gentry hit, Scotty McCreery proudly sang, “This is my baby tonight!”

Per the outlet, Thursday night’s Knoxville show was a major milestone for the country music star’s son as it became his first-ever concert. However, with his dad consistently on the road, Avery has a busy touring schedule ahead of him. In fact, the 29-year-old father of one previously shared that he has plans for a “baby bus” come March.

Speaking with the outlet, Scotty McCreery said of the custom-designed travel set-up, “We’re calling it the baby bus. [Avery will] be out there. Gabi will be out there. It’ll be fun. It’ll be a family affair, which for me, always makes the road so much better than just sitting on a bus all day by yourself or with the band. Having the family there makes it feel a lot more like home.”

Scotty McCreery to Join Brooks & Dunn on Upcoming ‘Reboot Tour’

Not only should little Avery McCreery prepare for life on the road alongside Mom and Dad, but he should also prepare to meet living country music legends in the next few months. This May, Scotty McCreery is slated to take to the stage alongside the boot-scootin’ duo Brooks & Dunn as a part of their upcoming 2023 Reboot Tour.

The award-winning duo initially kicked off the Reboot Tour last year but enjoyed performing in front of fans again so much that they decided to take to the road again for the 2023 edition of the tour.

Kix Brooks said following the announcement, “Last year, you all reminded us how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya. We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave. Can’t wait.”

Ronnie Dunn added, “The Brooks & Dunn posse rides again. More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been. Unbelievable band of friends—and you! Together, let’s rock the house.”

Scotty McCreery is just as excited to hit the road with the iconic duo as they are to get back on stage. The “You Time” singer gushed, “Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait for this tour to begin.”