Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH

Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”

Jiving to the groove of the acoustic guitar, Scotty McCreery belts out in his distinctly low-toned voice: “Got no sleigh with reindeer. No sack on my back. You’re gon’ see me comin’ in a big black Cadillac. Oh, it’s Christmas time, pretty baby, and the snow is fallin’ down.”

Country music fans flooded the comments with adoration for Scotty McCreery and his irresistable cover of one of the Elvis’s most successful Christmas tunes.

“Love this!” one fan wrote. “His voice is so good with this song.”

A second viewer gushed, “Love it [Scotty McCreery] u done the king proud.”

Though CMT only posted the new dad of one’s Elvis cover on Saturday, Scotty McCreery began getting into the Christmas spirit last month. On November 27th, the Grand Ole Opry kicked off its annual Country Christmas concert series, featuring artist Steve Wariner. The series will continue throughout the month of December, concluding on the 22nd. Scotty McCreery is just one of the many stars that will partake in the winter concert series this month. Aside from the “You Time” singer, the Opry will also welcome Josh Turner, Chris Young, Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, and more.

Scotty McCreery Goes Full Dad Mode Ahead of the Holidays

Although the holidays are always an exciting time of the year, this month’s celebrations will be even more meaningful for Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal as they will spend their first Christmas as parents.

McCreery and Gabi welcomed their first child, a little boy named Avery, at the end of October. And while the country couple have only been parents for a short while, Scotty McCreery is already reveling in all the joys of his newfound dad-hood.

Last month, the singer posted a photo to Instagram featuring himself, his son Avery, and the couple’s dog Moose at North Topsail Beach in North Carolina.

The photo sees McCreery grinning toward the camera as tiny Avery, dressed in mittens, fuzzy booties, and a warm hat, sleeps soundly on dad’s chest.

The singer captioned the post, “Offseason beachin’ w/ my boys.”

He also added that his wife Gabi took the photo, though the new mom was probably enjoying the sweet scene of her husband and her son as much as fans did.

“Fatherhood agrees with you!” one person wrote. “You look so happy.”