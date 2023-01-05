Scotty McCreery Describes ‘Amazing’ First Christmas as a Dad

Gabi and Scotty McCreery just celebrated their first Christmas as a family of three, and the experience was even more magical than the proud parents could have guessed.

The country star posted highlights of his yuletide celebration on Facebook today (Jan. 4) and included several photos of his now two-month-old son, Avery.

In the first picture, Avery and his glowing parents pose in front of New Orleans’ famous Café du Monde. In the second, the newborn is wearing full holiday attire as he grins while propped on a couch. Next to him is a wooden Santa decoration that reads, “Christmas on the Bayou.”

In another snapshot, Avery takes a cozy nap while his parents feast on beignets. And in the rest, he shows off his new smiling skills.

“Our first Christmas with Avery was amazing!” Scotty McCreery wrote.

Scotty McCreery Welcomed His First Child Just Ahead of Halloween

Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery made his way into the world on October 24, 2022, eleven days before his due date. He weighed in at “7 lbs 13oz of nothin’ but love,” according to an Instagram announcement.

“Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama!” reads the post. “Praise God.”

A few months after Avery made his debut, Scotty McCreery sat down with PEOPLE and shared that birth is an experience he will forever cherish.

“It was a lot of emotions,” he gushed. “Pride and love, for sure. It was just instant, unconditional love. I’ve never felt a love like that, never knew a love like that could exist.”

McCreery also felt a new sense of love for his wife after watching her bring a child into the world. He explained that he was “proud” of “all the hard work she did” both during pregnancy and labor. And then he was astonished by how instantly and effortlessly she took on her new role as a mother.

“She’s amazing,” he continued. “I mean, she’s really a natural nurturer. Even when Avery is fussy and nothing in the world can calm him down, she’s still so patient with him. I think she was born to be a mom.”

Scotty McCreery doesn’t think he fell into being a parent quite as easily as Gabi did, but he said he’s been figuring everything out as he goes. And it hasn’t been as difficult as he expected. For example, he never changed a diaper until he brought his son home, and it wasn’t so bad. He also hadn’t even held a baby for a decade

“I had a bad experience 10 years ago,” McCreery recalled. “And since then I’d never picked one up again until Avery. When it’s your own child, it’s like, ‘Oh, OK. A lot more comfortable!’ But even holding him the first time in the hospital I was so afraid I’d break him.”