Scotty McCreery Describes Emotions of Seeing His Son for the First Time

Just a couple of months after the birth of his son Avery, Scotty McCreery opened up about what it was like to see the baby boy for the first time.

While speaking to PEOPLE about his son, Scotty McCreery recalled the emotions he felt when first meeting Avery. “It was a lot of emotions,” he shared. “Pride and love, for sure. It was just instant, unconditional love. I’ve never felt a love like that, never knew a love like that could exist.”

Along with feeling all kinds of emotions for Avery, Scotty McCreery had some feelings for his wife, Gabby. “And at the same time was just so proud of Gabi and all the hard work she did during this time. She was so awesome through the nine months of pregnancy and the delivery — she’s a champ.”

Also speaking about Gabi as a mother, Scott McCreery said, “She’s amazing, I mean, she’s really a natural nurturer. Even when Avery is fussy and nothing in the world can calm him down, she’s still so patient with him. I think she was born to be a mom.”

When speaking about how he helps with Avery, Scott McCreery admitted there’s only so much he can do because feeding the infant is difficult for him. “We’re still figuring out what works for us, but we’re getting there. It’s not easy, but everybody’s hanging in there. We’re learning and we don’t have it down pat yet, but every day it’s getting a little better, for sure. Just watching Gabi be a mom makes me love her even more. He’s our little miracle.”

Scotty McCreery Reveals How He’s Adjusting As a New Dad

Meanwhile, Scotty McCreery spoke about how he has been figuring out his life since becoming a new dad.

“It’s been hitting me every day,” Scott McCreery explained. “Just looking at him. It could be when I’m eating breakfast or when I’m taking a walk, and realize I have a stroller too instead of just my dog.”

Scotty McCreery further admitted that he never liked to hold babies before Avery. “I had a bad experience 10 years ago,” McCreery recalled. “And since then I’d never picked one up again until Avery. When it’s your own child, it’s like, ‘Oh, OK. A lot more comfortable!’ But even holding him the first time in the hospital I was so afraid I’d break him.”

In regards to learning how to do various parenting tasks, Scotty McCreery said that changing a diaper was something new for him. “I’d never changed a diaper until we got home. I was very nervous about that, but it all went OK. I haven’t been peed on yet. He’s peed on a few things, but not on me!”

However, since the interview, Avery has made his dad a target.