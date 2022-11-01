Scotty McCreery Fans React to Adorable Photo Spending NFL Sunday With New Baby Boy

This is such a monumental moment for Scotty McCreery and his new baby boy. So get ready, social media, the country music star just introduced his son to football and wants you to see it.

McCreery, who won American Idol in 2011, was dressed in a New England Patriots hoody and knit cap. And there was baby Avery with his very own Patriots onesie. It’s obvious by the smile on the baby’s face that he loved the Patriots knocking off the New York Jets for the 13th straight time. We’ll save his thoughts on the Patriots season for another time.

Scotty McCreery captioned the cute father-son moment “Avery’s first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!”

Yes, Carolina Native Scotty McCreery Really Is a Pats Fan

Yes, it’s true that Scotty McCreery, a North Carolina native, is a long-time fan of the Patriots. Country singer Chris Lane kidded McCreery in the comments, saying he was sending him a Carolina Panther jersey for Avery. But Scotty probably won’t budge in his allegiance. He got his love for the Patriots from his father, who grew up in the New England area.

“Looks like Avery is happy about being a Pats fan. Look at that smile,” wrote a fan. But other fans were a bit hesitant to like the post, but in a fun way. One replied: “Man it’s hard to like a Pats post. But this is so dang cute.” Yes, baby Avery is too cute, especially because of that adorable football smile.

But baby Avery still has so much time to figure out who he will love in the football world. After all, he’s only been on this earth for a week. Scotty McCreery announced the birth of his son this time a week ago. He wrote “never known a love like this. Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love.”

McCreery then added: “Thank y’all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.”

Baby Avery Got to Witness Important Win for New England Coach

A day later, McCreery posted a family photo to commemorate baby Avery coming home. Of course, the next big day was Sunday, when Avery watched at least part of the Patriots beating the Jets, 22-17. And what a big day it was. The victory allowed New England coach Bill Belichick to ease past legendary George Halas on the NFL’s all-time winning list. Belichick, with 325 wins, now is in second place, trailing only Miami Dolphin great Don Shula. But Belichick still needs at least another season to catch Shula’s 347. The Patriots are 4-4 this season.

And the Patriots organization knows that Scotty McCreery is a huge fan. The team sent Scotty and Gabi a personalized jersey for the baby McCreery back in June. That wasn’t long after the couple announced Gabi was pregnant. Plus, Scotty sang the national anthem before a Patriots playoff game in 2016.

It may take a few weeks for Avery to grow into the jersey. We’re sure Scotty McCreery will keep us updated.