Scotty McCreery Goes Dad Mode in Adorable Father-Son Post With Newborn Son Avery

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed home their baby boy Avery late last month, already, the country music star is taking to fatherhood like a pro. In a sweet Instagram post, the “Damn Strait” singer was enjoying some beach time alongside his little family.

Taking to North Topsail Beach in North Carolina, Scotty McCreery wrote, “Offseason beachin w/ my boys.” The caption referenced, obviously, his son, but also his adorable pup Moose. Both the country music star and Moose smile at the camera while little Avery, snug in a beanie, mittens, and warm little booties, snoozes away on dad’s chest.

Per the artist’s caption, the photo was taken by his wife Gabi.

Scotty McCreery fans flocked to the comments to share their love for the new baby and to also congratulate the artist on crushing dad life.

“Fatherhood agrees with you!” one person wrote. “You look so happy.”

Another gushed, “This is the life right here.”

A third fan advised the singer, “Scotty, keep that precious baby boy of yours warm.”

Since entering the world on October 24th, Avery’s been kept busy by his mama and his famous father. Taste of Country reports he joined mom and dad for adorable family costumes on Halloween, the trio dressing up as jack-o-lanterns together. He also enjoyed a Sunday night with dad watching the New England Patriots play.

‘Falling for a Stranger’ is Scotty McCreery’s Favorite Track Off His New Album

There are tons of Scotty McCreery hits to love after the country music star launched his career following his 2011 run on American Idol. Now though, a year after releasing his fifth studio album Same Truck, Scotty McCreery has revealed his personal number-one favorite off the new record. And that’s his song, “Falling for a Stranger.”

“Falling for a Stranger” is meaningful for Scotty McCreery because it forces the listener to reflect on the depth of their relationship now versus what it might look like if the couple had met at a later time. From his perspective, he explained, “The idea behind it is me and my wife we’ve known each other since we were 5 years old. So, we have never been strangers.”

In regard to the song, he shared, “the idea of like, ‘Man. If we never met and today,…you walked into a bar, for me, I would do everything in my power on earth to get to know her.’ So it’s a pretty cool song.”

There’s a lot about Scotty McCreery’s newest record that is meaningful. One of the other tracks on the list includes “Damn Strait,” which serves as a tribute to the king of country music, George Strait himself. The record also boasts McCreery’s song, “Small Town Story,” which is sort of a narration of his most recent life milestones.