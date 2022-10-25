Scotty McCreery & His Wife Welcome First Child, Social Media Lights Up

Scotty McCreery is a dad. He and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child. Merrick Avery McCreery was born on Monday, October 24 at 4:34 a.m. ET in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was named after Gabi’s father, Merrick Dugal III. The child will go by his middle name, Avery.

Scotty McCreery shared a slideshow of the newborn to Instagram. Check out the latest addition below.

“Never known a love like this. Merrick Avery McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24 at 4:34 a.m. 7 lbs 13 ozs of nothing but love. Thank y’all for all your prayers during this exciting season of life. Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God,” he captioned the photo.

Fans and friends rushed to the post to congratulate the new parents.

“Love him so much. Congrats mommy & daddy y’all are crushing it,” replied one fan.

“So excited!!! Welcome to the world Avery,” said another.

“How perfectly made congrats,” replied another fan.

“Congratulations you two, so happy and can’t wait to hold him,” a friend said to Scotty McCreery.

“Congratulations on a beautiful baby boy. Mama looks beautiful and I can see the truest of love and joy on y’all’s faces,” replied another fan.

“I love him so much already and love you mom and dad!!! But I cannot with the little hand hold in picture 2,” added another.

“The most beautiful little boy!!! This makes me so happy. Congrats to the best parents ever,” said another fan.

“Oh my friends!!! He is ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!!! Sending all of the love!!!!” replied another.

“Congrats and welcome to the world of no sleep!!! for the next like three months anyway,” warned another fan.

Scotty McCreery has been waiting on this moment for a while. He’s excited about fatherhood.

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Scotty McCreery said in a statement. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

McCreery says that Gabi handled everything great.

“Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth,” he said. “I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my job as his dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his mom.”

McCreery is excited that his name will live on.

“I’m no longer the last male McCreery,” he joked. “It’s up to Avery now.”

He’s off the road until November 30. That seems planned, too, as he’s calling it his “paternity leave.”