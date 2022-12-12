Scotty McCreery Plots 2023 ‘Damn Strait Tour’

2022 is rapidly coming to an end, and that means country music stars, including “You Time” singer Scotty McCreery, are again preparing to head out on tour. With Christmas just two weeks away, the 29-year-old dad of one is plotting 2023’s Damn Strait Tour.

The Music Universe reports that Scotty McCreery is set to head out on the Damn Strait Tour in early 2023 and will extend through the end of April. Fan club presale tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Tuesday, December 13th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for Scotty McCreery’s Damn Strait Tour go on sale for the general public beginning December 16th at 10 a.m. local time.

The name, Damn Strait, is derived from the American Idol alum’s most recent No. 1 single, “Damn Strait,” a tribute to country music legend George Strait. “Damn Strait” became Scotty McCreery’s fifth chart-topper since launching his career more than a decade ago. The hit single remained at No. 1 for three weeks while simultaneously claiming the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Year End Country Airplay chart. “Damn Strait” also proved another major success for Scotty McCreery this year as Billboard named the tune one of the “10 Best Country Songs of 2022.”

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Scotty McCreery said, “Looking forward to hitting the road in 2023 with the Damn Strait Tour. I’ve enjoyed my time at home learning to be a dad to Avery, but I’ve missed being onstage with the band and performing for the fans. Can’t wait to see everyone in the new year!”

Scotty McCreery Slays Cover of Elvis Presley Christmas Hit

Before hitting the road in 2023, Scotty McCreery made an appearance during one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions where he absolutely slayed a cover of Elvis Presley‘s “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.” Check out the clip below.

McCreery’s voice perfectly matches that of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s as he belts out the lyrics, “Got no sleigh with reindeer. No sack on my back. You’re gon’ see me comin’ in a big black Cadillac. Oh, Scotty it’s Christmas time, pretty baby, and the snow is fallin’ down.”

While Scotty McCreery continues to thrill with his newest hit, “It Matters To Her,” fans shared their love for the Elvis Presley cover in the comments.

“AMAZING[!],” one of Scotty McCreery’s fans wrote. “Elvis is smiling now for sure! Merry Christmas to you and your family!!”

A second fan gushed, “LOVE when he sings Elvis songs!!! Scotty is awesome!”

Aside from his appearance during the CMT Campfire Session, Scotty McCreery is also getting in the holiday spirit by partaking in the Grand Ole Opry’s Country Christmas Concert Series later this month. The winter concert series will also feature other country music stars like Josh Turner, Chris Young, Lauren Alaina, and more.