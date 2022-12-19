Scotty McCreery Presents Alabama With Pandora Billionaires Plaque

Scotty McCreery was recently on the road in Virginia, opening for an Alabama concert. According to Music Row, the Damn Strait singer stopped the show and surprised Alabama founding band members, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry with a special honor. He congratulated them and presented a Pandora Billionaire Plaque in recognition of a huge career milestone. The commemorative award was courtesy of Pandora, the music streaming service. The Plaque is in celebration of the band eclipsing two billion total song streams on the platform.

“The Pandora plaque was a nice surprise,” says Gentry. “We thought a million plays was a very big deal but two billion plays of our songs puts it over the top. We appreciate Pandora and thanks for the award.”

Randy Owen continued, “We are so thankful to our fans and listeners for playing our music for over 50 years. Two billion is a big number. That means they like our music and want to hear it again and again. Thank you Pandora for the award.”

As a previous recipient of the Pandora Billionaire plaque himself, McCreery was excited to present them with the award. “I’ve been a fan of Alabama all my life,” he explains. “It was an honor to open for them in Roanoke and then present the Pandora Billionaire plaque to Randy and Teddy later that night. It doesn’t get better than Alabama.”

Pandora even has a special station dedicated solely to country music makers who have been awarded a Billionaires Plaque. Alabama’s music will now proudly be played on that station.

Alabama Honored With Pandora Billionaire Plaque https://t.co/oIg5bSI5jb — MusicRow Magazine (@MusicRow) December 19, 2022

Alabama’s Music Rolls On Despite Tragic Loss Of Jeff Cook

Randy Owen and Todd Gentry co-founded the band Alabama in 1969 alongside a legendary guitar and fiddle player named Jeff Cook. He tragically passed away in November at the age of 73. The country music community rallied together to honor Cook. He was memorialized through posts from Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and more of the biggest names in country music.

The band released an emotional video tribute in remembrance of Jeff Scott. Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry also shared their thoughts on how much Jeff Scott’s friendship meant to them.

“Closer than brothers, we lived together more than with our immediate families,” said Teddy Gentry. “Don’t think I’ve known anyone who loved playing more. Jeff, along with me and Randy, experienced the highs of undreamed success, as well as some very tough early years. None of us were perfect, but together we had something so special it will never die. No other guitar player I’ve known had the range of styles Jeff had. No one can take your place. Ever. Rest in peace till we get to jam again.”

“He lived to play the music we created together,” added Randy Owen. “He could play any instrument he chose, but his harmonies I’ll miss the most. I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years! Wish we could play ‘My Home’s in Alabama’ one more time. I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe! To his wife Lisa, thanks for loving him and being there for him to the end. Play on, Jeff. Love you!”

Jeff Scott’s memory will live on forever thanks to the lasting legacy he helped create with Alabama’s music. Here’s to hoping that legacy rolls on forever.