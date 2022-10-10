Scotty McCreery Receives Major Award for Supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Country music star Scotty McCreery received a major honor during this year’s Country Cares Seminar in Memphis, Tennessee. He was awarded the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award for his work with St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

“I gotta say, first and foremost, this is such an honor,” McCreery began in his acceptance speech. “I mean, there’s lot of awards out there that would be cool to win. But this right here kind of stands alone. I think for me, well before I got started in country music, my folks instilled in me the desire to impact people in a positive way. I’ve wanted to do that through my music since I got started and to do that. You have to align yourself with like-minded people. You gotta align yourself with like-minded organizations, and people that are impacting folks in a positive way. St. Jude, y’all are at the top of that list.”

“Thank y’all for being here tonight,” McCreery continued. “Randy, thank you for bringing this country music family together. So we can all come together and support St. Jude and their wonderful mission. St. Jude. Thank you for your mission in helping these kids. These families here in Memphis. Here in this country, and all around the world. Y’all are doing amazing work. Proud to get this award.”

Scotty McCreery Gives Back

Randy Owen himself was on hand to present McCreery with the award. Past winners include Randy Owen, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, and industry leaders Lon Helton and Bill Mayne.

“I think one of my first times coming out here was the first, or maybe one of the first times, I got to meet Randy. Just an amazing guy with a humongous heart,” McCreery said. “And I think he’s done such, obviously, we all know, an amazing job of getting the country music family and St. Jude together and made this what it is today, all these years later.”

The annual gathering brings together artists and industry professionals to raise funds and awareness of the work done at St. Jude. Country Cares began more than 30 years ago. In 2021 alone, the organization helped raise nearly $50 million.

“As I’ve worked with St. Jude over the years. I realized just how much they care for these families and these kids and the research they’re doing that they don’t wanna make a dime off of. They wanna share it with the world cause it’s all one common goal that we’re all trying to help here with cancer research. So, it was kind of that first experience of the hospital that I was thinking, ‘man, this is a place that I wanna support for long time.'”