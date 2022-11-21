Scotty McCreery Reveals His Favorite Song on Upcoming Album ‘Same Truck’

Prior to the release of his Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery reveals his favorite track on the new record.

While speaking to Music Mayhem, Scotty McCreery stated his favorite song is Falling For a Stranger. “The idea behind it is me and my wife we’ve known each other since we were 5 years old,” McCreery explained. “ So, we have never been strangers, but the idea of like ‘Man. If we never met and today, and you walked into a bar, for me, I would do everything in my power on earth to get to know her.’ So it’s a pretty cool song.”

Scotty McCreery also spoke about what inspired his new album. “I was in the same creative headspace when I wrote these songs on the deluxe project as I was when I wrote the songs that made the first album. For me, one of the songs on there is called Small Town Story. In that song, towards the end, it talks about how in chapter 5, the dog arrives. In chapter 6, are we talking kids? Now, it’s going to come out a month after my first child was welcomed. So it’s cool how it all worked out.”

In regards to writing a new deluxe album, Scotty McCreery added, “This is new for me than other deluxe projects. Typically, for me, it’s like, ‘Oh. Let’s get some more content out there.’ But this is really just a continuation of the original Same Truck project. We made the first album before the pandemic, and we had a lot of songs recorded and ready to go. Then the world shut down, and we had all this time to write and record new stuff. ”

Scotty McCreery’s Same Truck: The Deluxe Album was released on November 18th.

Less than a month after the birth of his son, Merrick Avery, Scotty McCreery released the music video for It Matters to Her. The video shares some behind-the-scenes of the country music singer’s fatherhood journey so far.

“To me, the video shows off how much of a rack star [my wife] Gabi was during her pregnancy,” Scotty McCreery explained to PEOPLE. “It also captures how much we both enjoyed getting ready for Avery’s arrival.”

Scotty McCreery notably wrote It Matters to Her with Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller. The track was done just as McCreery was finishing the final tours of his Same Truck: Deluxe Album. “We had the songs picked,” he continued. “And I called my agent that night – I was in my gym, and I was working out, and I had the song playing on repeat. Rhett Akins had just sent me his demo. I was like, ‘Dang, I think I really like this… We gotta record this.”