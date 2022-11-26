Scotty McCreery Trolls UNC While Celebrating NC State’s Rivalry Win

As he celebrated NC State’s rival win against UNC, country music hitmaker Scotty McCreery trolled the Tar Heels and their quarterback Drake Maye.

In his latest tweet, Scotty McCreery declared, “Night night” with an image of Maye, which reads, “People who go to State beat Carolina. UNC QB Drake Maye.” This is a hilarious spin on the original quote by Maye, in which he said, “People who go to (NC) State just can’t get into Carolina.”

While Scott McCreery’s supporters praised him for the post, other Twitter users said the NC State win was irrelevant to UNC. “Much more important game next week for the Heels, state is irrelevant in the acc in all sports still. Enjoy!” one Twitter user stated. Another added, “Haha no they don’t they hardly ever beat Carolina in anything.”

According to his website, Scotty McCreery did attend NC State and has been an avid fan of the Wolfpack sports. However, he also said that his mother is a Tar Heels fan. So he grew up in a house divided. While speaking about attending NC State, Scotty McCreery shared, “Going to State, it gives me a chance to have a little bit of a home base, to have a little bit of normalcy—whatever normal is. I think it’s good for me as a person. I’m still figuring out what my normal is.”

The Director of Admission at the time of Scotty McCreery’s admission to the school told Entertainment Weekly that admitting the former American Idol winner was definitely a different experience. “I don’t know of anybody coming in so well known initially. Most 18-year-olds don’t have the kind of exposure that someone like Mr. McCreery has.”

The director also described the year of McCreery’s admission as being pretty competitive.

Scotty McCreery Didn’t Go To NC State to Major in Music

Although he won the hearts of music lovers on the American Idol stage, Scotty McCreery didn’t pursue music while in college.

The Boot reports that at a point in time, Scotty McCreery indicated that he thought about majoring in engineering while in college. However, he decided to study communication and public relations instead. He even threw a big college party once.

“We moved into a place; we called it the diamond,” Scotty McCreery told Taste of Country. “We thought it was a diamond in the rough, and really it was just the rough. It was a dump, but our first weekend back at college, we had this party for my buddy, Bird. It was his 21st (birthday) party, but it was also a welcome back to school party and we thought it was just going to be 50-75 folks, word of mouth kind of thing. I went upstairs at 9:30 to get a drink came back down like 10 minutes later and it went from like 50 to 75 to like three to four hundred people packed in this house.”

Although he took classes and even threw a legendary college party, McCreery’s career has kept him from finishing school and getting his degree.