Scotty McCreery and His Wife Announce Birth of First Child in Sweet Photos

It has been a massive year for American Idol alum Scotty McCreery. He’s landed two chart-topping hits from his latest record Same Truck. He’s also taken home a major honor for his work with St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Yesterday, all of that took a backseat when he became a father for the first time.

Scotty McCreery took to social media to announce the birth of his and his wife Gabi’s first child. Merrick Avery McCreery came into the world in the early morning hours of October 24th. Gabi gave birth to Merrick in Raleigh, North Carolina. Merrick was 11 days early but still comes in at a healthy 7lb 13oz and is 21 inches long.

Check out the photos of the happy family below.

Scotty McCreery Is a Proud Dad

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Scotty McCreery said in a statement. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

Scotty McCreery is also a proud husband today. “Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her,” he exclaimed. “She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”

Scotty and Gabi named the newest McCreery after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III. However, they plan to call him Avery.

Scotty McCreery is taking some much-needed time off to be at home with his wife and their new baby. He’ll be off the road until he plays the Downtown Hoedown in Las Vegas on November 30.

McCreery Has Been Eagerly Waiting to Meet His Son

Originally, doctors believed that Gabi would give birth in early November. Then, an ultrasound earlier this month showed that little Avery was growing faster than expected. At that time, they said he could be here as early as Halloween. So, even by those standards, he came early. For Scotty McCreery, though, he was right on time.

In a recent interview, Scotty McCreery said that fatherhood would be the “biggest blessing” he’d ever received. He already has plans for his son. “I can’t wait to teach this kid things,” he said. “Get him out on the ball field, play him some music, teach him guitar. We’ve already got a little music stand for him to play with. So yeah, we’re pumped.”

Even before Avery came into the world, Scotty McCreery was excited to see his wife become a mother. He knew she would be a great mom. “…she is absolutely going to crush it. Just how caring and thoughtful she is – she puts everybody’s needs in front of her own.”