Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome Home New Baby Avery

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi became parents this week for the first time. Avery arrived a bit early, but mom and baby are both doing well and now, the family is at home. Check out a photo that Scotty McCreery shared from their arrival.

“Welcome home, Avery!” he captioned the family photo.

Merrick Avery McCreery arrived on October 24 at 4:34 a.m. ET. He was named after Gabi’s father, Merrick Dugal III.

“Never known a love like this,” Scotty McCreery said. “Merrick Avery McCreery joined us 11 day early on October 24 at 4:34 a.m. 7 lbs 13 ozs of nothing but love. Thank y’all for all your prayers during this exciting season of life. Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.”

The 29-year-old “Damn Strait” singer has been preparing for fatherhood for a while.

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

Scotty McCreery is on ‘Paternity Leave’

Scotty McCreery deliberately scheduled his tour dates around the arrival of baby Avery.

“I’m no longer the last male McCreery,” he joked. “It’s up to Avery now.”

He says that Gabi is doing great and boasts of how proud he was of her during the arrival.

“Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth,” Scotty McCreery said. “I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my job as his dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his mom.”

Scotty McCreery is riding high on the success of five straight number ones. “You Time,” “Damn Strait,” “Five More Minutes,” “This is It” and “In Between” all reached the top of the charts.

“I’m still kind of processing it, I think,” he said at the number ones party earlier this fall. “Because to me, it still feels like yesterday. My biggest goal, and I said this all the time, was I just want one song at the top of the charts. In my mind, that’s when you’ve known you made it, right? So to have five in a row is just bananas. We don’t take it lightly. We’re celebrating. We’re grateful and just having so much fun with this.”

He has some time off with the family before stopping by the Grand Ole Opry on December 4. Then he’ll head back to the road starting with a stop in Roanoke, Va. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.