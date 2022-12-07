Scotty McCreery’s Wife Posts Heartwarming Series of Pics to Celebrate Their 1-Month-Old Son’s Milestone

Scotty and Gabi McCreery’s son, Avery, turned one month old recently, and Gabi is celebrating with a sweet post on Instagram. Well, technically he’s a month and a half, as Gabi notes in her caption. But, life is hectic, we’ll give the new parents a break on that one.

“Looking back on our first month (and a half) with our sweet boy,” Gabi wrote in the caption of the post. The post itself is a series of adorable photos of Avery’s first month at home. There was a sweet mother-son photo in the beginning, then one of Scotty McCreery in full dad mode, toting Avery, asleep in a baby carrier, in addition to a diaper bag on his back. Another photo featured Scotty, Avery, and the family dog, Moose, all lounging in bed on top of each other. A sweet moment that no one could resist capturing.

Another photo featured the family at an NC State game, while the last photo showcased Avery stretching sleepily in his mother’s arms. The entire series is heartwarming and precious, and we’re all so happy for the McCreery family in these moments.

Scotty and Gabi McCreery welcomed Avery–whose actual first name is Merrick–into the world on Oct. 24. He was a little bit early, according to the couple, but Scotty shared that his wife was a total “rockstar” during and after the birth. He gushed about her in interviews and on social media, sharing how strong and amazing she was. Truly a love for the ages.

Scotty McCreery and Wife, Gabi, Celebrate 1 Month With Their Son

The couple loves to share glimpses of their life with Avery on social media. Scotty McCreery shared a photo of his son’s first New England Patriots game, his first Halloween in which the family wore matching Jack-O-Lantern costumes, and his first few beach trips.

In career news, though, Scotty McCreery recently had an appearance on CMT’s Campfire Sessions. There, he perfectly channeled Elvis Presley and blew the audience away with his rendition of “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”

Scotty really leaned into his low tones for this cover, and fans were impressed. They took to social media to share their thoughts on his performance. “Love this!” one fan wrote. “His voice is so good with this song.” In addition to taking part in CMT’s Campfire Sessions, McCreery will also be featured at the Grand Ole Opry’s annual Country Christmas concert series, which kicked off on Nov. 27.

How he’s finding the time to do all this with a one-month-old at home is a mystery. But, Scotty McCreery seems to be balancing his home life and career fairly well so far. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for whatever the country music star decides to do next.