See How You Can Join Reba McEntire to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Reba’s Place

Reba McEntire will hit the road on the second leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour in March. However, you don’t have to wait that long to see Reba perform. In fact, the Oklahoma native will be putting on a very special live show tomorrow evening.

After years of planning and hard work, Reba McEntire will finally get the chance to celebrate the grand opening of Reba’s Place. She’ll do so with a live-stream concert. Reba will be coming to you live from her brand-new restaurant, bar, venue, and retail space at 6:45 PM Central Time. To make things better, it’s completely free. All you have to do is head to Reba’s official Facebook page tomorrow to catch the show.

No matter where you watch from, you’ll have the best seat in the house. Reba McEntire’s special live performance is closed to the public. Streaming the show online is the only way to see it.

Reba McEntire to Open New Space Near Her Hometown

Reba’s Place is located in Atoka, Oklahoma which is just a stone’s throw from the ranch on which McEntire grew up in Chockie, Oklahoma. The new restaurant/bar/venue is a partnership between Reba, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and the City of Atoka.

McEntire first announced Reba’s Place in November 2021. “I’m very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots,” she said. “The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests… We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country.” The new tourist destination will doubtlessly be a shot in the arm for the local economy in Atoka and surrounding towns in Southeastern Oklahoma.

According to the website, Reba’s Place is “constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple” new McEntire’s hometown. It features two stories of dining space with a central stage that will host live music. The menu includes made-from-scratch versions of local favorites as well as specialty dishes from Nashville, New Orleans, and Mexico. Patrons will be able to order a “Fancy” steak dinner, street tacos, chicken fried steak, corn dogs, and much more. Or, go for Reba’s favorite, the pinto beans and cornbread.

More than music and food, Reba’s Place will feature Western-inspired décor with some items from McEntire’s private collection. Additionally, patrons will be able to buy a wide range of Reba merchandise while there. Merch selections include classic Reba items alongside things made especially for the new restaurant/venue/bar.

The bar area at Reba’s Place is special, too. It showcases a fully-restored 100-year-old bar and will offer a wide range of beer, wine, spirits, and signature cocktails.